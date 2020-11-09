AUGUSTA, Ga. — Sergio Garcia pulled out of the Masters on Monday after informing Augusta National he tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the second player to withdraw following a positive test.
Garcia won his only major at the Masters three years ago in his 19th appearance, the most of any player before winning a green jacket.
"After 21 years of not missing a major championship, I will sadly miss the Masters this week," he tweeted. "The important thing is that my family and I are feeling good. We'll come back stronger and give the green jacket a go next April."
Joaquin Niemann of Chile announced last week that he tested positive and withdrew.
The field was down to 92 players, with two other former champions not playing. Angel Cabrera, who won in 2009, had surgery on his left arm and is not expected to return until January. Trevor Immelman, the 2008 winner, had his name listed on the board as not playing. He is working the CBS broadcast this week. Immelman did not immediately respond to a text message from The Associated Press seeking comment.
Garcia played last week in the Houston Open, which sold 2,000 tickets each day. It was the first domestic PGA Tour event that allowed limited spectators on the course. Garcia, who won the Sanderson Farms Championship last month for his first U.S. victory since his Masters win, missed the cut in Houston.
He said on Twitter he was driving back to his home in Austin on Saturday night when he started feeling a sore throat and a cough.
"The symptoms stayed with me on Sunday morning so I decided to get tested for COVID-19 and so did my wife Angela. Thankfully she tested negative, but I didn't," he wrote.
He brings to 15 the number of PGA Tour players who have tested positive since golf returned in June from the COVID-19 pandemic-caused shutdown. That includes Dustin Johnson, the world's No. 1 player, who sat out two events last month.
Johnson said last week there was no change to his routine when he flew to Las Vegas and he was surprised to get a positive test. Adam Scott tested positive a week later in California and also had to withdraw.
Under CDC guidelines, once they have recovered and are through the 10 days of isolation, they are not tested for three months.
Masters honors Lee Elder with scholarship and a tee shot
In a year marked by racial injustice, Augusta National announced Monday it would honor Lee Elder with two scholarships in his name at Paine College and an honorary tee shot next year for the first Black player in the Masters.
"It's mind-boggling every time I think about it," said Elder, who made his barrier-breaking debut in 1975.
It was about time, according to Masters Chairman Fred Ridley, who said racial injustice and equality have been at the forefront of the nation this year.
"Our question was not so much what we can say but what we can do," Ridley said.
The Masters for some two decades has provided scholarship money for Paine College, a private, historically Black college in Augusta. The Lee Elder Scholarship will be endowed for one man and one woman on the golf team. The fact Paine doesn't have a women's golf program was not a problem. Ridley said Augusta National would pay to start one.
Elder already was looking ahead to next April when he returns to the first tee, this time with a shot that doesn't count toward a score but is more meaningful to him than when he first played the tournament.
"That is one thing that's going to be significant to me, because 1975 was just an ordinary shot playing a golf tournament, even though it was the Masters," Elder said. "It's not as significant as this shot will be come April 8, 2021. Because my heart and soul will be into this shot."
The criteria have changed over the years at the Masters, and when the club began issuing invitations to PGA Tour winners, Elder qualified by winning the 1974 Pensacola Open. That made him eligible for the 1975 Masters. He missed the cut, though Ridley said the moment was historic because of the message it sent that "I belong."
Next April, he will join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as the honorary starters. Ridley referred to it as a "special moment in time," suggesting it will be a one-time appearance as honorary starter.
Elder ended his career with four PGA Tour victories. He played five more times in the Masters, with his best finish a tie for 17th in 1979.
"To know that I would be hitting a shot off the first tee alongside the great Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, you have to think about where you're at and what you've accomplished and why you're there," Elder said. "A young man from the ghetto of Dallas, Texas, man, you've achieved world fame. The whole world will be watching and looking.
"For the chairman to present me with that opportunity is something I'll never forget. Never forget."
The connection to Paine College goes beyond it being an HBCU.
Elder arrived in Augusta more than 45 years ago to much fanfare as the first Black competitor in a tournament that for four decades only included Blacks as caddies or in catering.
Finding a place to eat dinner was difficult — Elder said that was more because he had some 15 people with him than "being segregated against." Julius Scott, in his first year as president of Paine College, handled the catering for Elder all week.
From that week, Elder began a relationship with the college.
"Look at old yearbooks and you'll see pictures of him with the golf team," said Cheryl Evans Jones, the president of Paine College. "He's made a a lot of contributions to the sport."
Ridley said he did not know how much it would cost to start a women's golf program and that was irrelevant. He said Augusta National would pay for everything.
"The times I have visited, a lot of the ladies came out to watch the men play," Elder said. "I heard quite a number of times, 'Gee, I wish we had a team so we could play.' By Augusta National making that decision, it's now going to give them a chance to fulfill that dream of being able to come to college, get a four-year scholarship plus compete on the golf team."
Masters does away with 10-shot rule
The Masters could have an even shorter field than usual this year. The 36-hole cut will be the low 50 and ties, but the tournament is eliminating the 10-shot rule.
Dating to 1962, anyone within 10 shots of the lead made the cut. A year ago, nine additional players outside the top 50 made the cut because they were within 10 shots of the lead.
It was not clear if the new cut rule was for this year only because of the November date and limited daylight hours.
The Masters dates to 1934. It did not have a cut until 1957, when it was top 40 and ties. In 1962, the 36-hole cut was expanded to top 44 and ties plus anyone within 10 shots of the lead. That remained until 2013, when the cut was increased to top 50 and ties.