DIANA — When New Diana High School golfers Logan Moore and Sam Benson were trying to decide their college choice, a opportunity arose that stood out among the offers.
Former college and professional golfer Jesse Speirs was reviving the nearly two-decade dormant golf program at Weatherford College.
With a chance to be on the 2021 inaugural Coyote team, Moore and Benson, two of the top linksters in East Texas jumped at the chance.
With friends, family and coaches looking on, Moore and Benson inked with Weatherford College on Wednesday at the Norton Lovell Auditorium on the New Diana High School campus.
In 2019, the Weatherford College Board of Trustees approved of bring back men's golf in the fall of 2021.
While the COVID-19 wiped out the state tournament in 2020, Benson helped the Eagles to the 2019 Class 3A state tourney. Benson tied for 12th individually with New Diana taking sixth.
In 2018 state tourney, Benson and Eagles won the bronze as a team. New Diana won a playoff against Merkel to take third.
Moore competed in the Class 4A Region II Golf Tournament in 2019 while playing for Spring Hill.
While playing at TCU, Speirs helped the Horned Frogs advance to the NCAA Central Regional Tournament in 2006-07 and was the No. 1 golfer on the squad. He was also named All-Mountain West Conference.
After 2007, Speirs transferred to the University of Mississippi, where he was also the team's No. 1 player in 2008 and led the Rebels to an NCAA regional berth that same year. He posted three top-five tourney finishes and six top-10s. He is also a member of the school's Wall of Fame.
Before heading to the collegiate ranks, Moore and Benson are hoping to get their golf team back to the state tournament in 2021.
NOTES: Men’s golf and women’s tennis will return to WC with competition beginning in Fall 2021, women’s volleyball will be added in Fall 2022 and women’s golf and men’s tennis will be added to the athletic lineup with competition in Fall 2023.