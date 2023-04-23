THE WOODLANDS — Lilia Vu defeated Angel Yin on their first playoff hole to win her first major title on Sunday at the Chevron Championship.
Replaying the par-5 18th hole at the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course at The Club at Carlton Woods, Yin’s second shot splashed into a water hazard in front of the green and she had to take a drop, eventually reaching the green in four.
Vu was over the green in two shots and chipped onto the putting surface, leaving her a putt of roughly 14 feet, longer than Yin had left for par. Vu’s right-to-left putt for the winning birdie dropped in the left corner of the cup.
“I knew on that last putt, all I had to do was just do my routine, read the putt how I usually do, and just hit this putt because I’ve hit that putt a million times and I knew I could make it,” Vu said.
Vu, a 25-year-old from California, claimed just her second career LPGA title after also winning the Honda LPGA Thailand this past February.
Vu fired a 4-under 68, tied for the lowest round of the day, to set the clubhouse lead at 10-under 278. She made five birdies, including at Nos. 17 and 18.
Yin, who was a 54-hole co-leader with Allisen Corpuz, was 11 under for the tournament through 15 holes but landed in sand bunkers at the par-4 16th and par-3 17th, bogeying each time.
Yin two-putted for birdie at No. 18 to finish off an even-par 72 to get back to 10 under and force a playoff with Vu.
World No. 2 Nelly Korda sank a long eagle putt at her last hole to shoot a 71 and finish third at 9-under 279.
Corpuz shot a 74 and dropped into a tie for fourth at 8 under with Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul (71 on Sunday), Switzerland’s Albane Valenzuela (73) and South Koreans A Lim Kim (72) and Amy Yang (73).
World No. 3 Jin Young Ko of South Korea shot a 68 and tied for ninth at 7 under with Megan Khang (74).
Mark Hensby wins playoff at Invited Celebrity Classic
IRVING — Mark Hensby of Australia defeated Charlie Wi of South Korea on the fourth playoff hole to win the Invited Celebrity Classic on Sunday night.
Hensby and Wi traded pars on the first three playoff holes before Wi landed in a penalty area on the par-5 18th at Las Colinas Country Club and wound up with a double bogey. Hensby stuck his third shot near the pin and cleaned up a par to win for the first time on the PGA Tour Champions.
Hensby, 51, had considered retiring from golf over the winter. He had conditional status on the PGA Tour Champions and finished second at the Trophy Hassan II in Morocco.
Now, he will have full membership on the tour and rise to third in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.
Hensby won just once on the PGA Tour — the 2004 John Deere Classic — and once on the then-European Tour — the 2005 Scandinavian Masters.
Hensby entered the day one stroke off the pace and shot a 1-under 70 to get to 12-under 201 for the tournament. He had to make a short birdie putt at the 18th to force the playoff.
Wi had a roller-coaster type of day. He eagled the par-5 third hole and went out in 3-under 33. Birdies at Nos. 11 and 12 got him to 14 under, but he came back to the pack with a bogey at the par-3 13th, a double bogey at the par-4 15th and another bogey at the par-4 16th.
However, Wi birdied his last two holes to get back to 10 under, forcing Hensby to catch him.
Hensby’s second shot on the first playoff hole, played at the par-5 18th, barely cleared the water hazard and did not stay up, rolling back into the drink. But he managed to get up and down for par, matching Wi’s par to keep the playoff going.
Alex Cejka of Germany, who held the lead after two rounds, shot 72 and finished one stroke out of the playoff at 11 under. Jerry Kelly (67) and Australia’s Richard Green (65, tied for low round of the day) tied for fourth at 10 under.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo won the celebrity division of the event.
Talor Gooch holds on for win at LIV Golf Adelaide
Talor Gooch saw his 10-stroke overnight lead take a significant hit before finishing with a three-shot victory in the inaugural LIV Australia tournament Sunday in Adelaide.
Gooch followed up a pair of 10-under-par 62 rounds with a 1-over 73 on Sunday to card a 19-under 197 at the Grange Golf Club. The 31-year-old posted a birdie at the par-3 fifth hole, bogeys on the seventh and eighth holes and a double-bogey at the par-5 10th.
Gooch was able to halt his slide with birdies on the 11th and 13th holes en route to capturing $4 million of the $20 million purse. He was able to hold off Anirban Lahiri of India, who carded a 65 on Sunday to reside at 200 for the tournament.
Patrick Reed (65), Cameron Tringale (67), Pat Perez (67) and The Open champion Cameron Smith (66) of Australia each finished at 15-under for the tournament. Reed officially claimed third place in points via the tiebreaker.
South Africans Dean Murmester (67) and Charl Schwartzel (68) joined Peter Uihlein (66) to finish in a tie for seventh place, one stroke better than Dustin Johnson (67).
Speaking of Johnson, he credited his 4Aces team — which also includes Reed, Uihlein and Perez — for finishing with a LIV Golf-record 47-under to win by a stroke over the RangeGoats.
Phil Mickelson (69) joined Brooks Koepka (70) in finishing in a 10-way tie for 11th place at 12-under par.
Chase Koepka finished two strokes in back of that contingent, however he captured the shot of the day with a hole-in-one on the par-3 12th hole. He finished with a 66 on Sunday.