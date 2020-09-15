UNITED STATES GOLF ASSOCIATION
U.S. OPEN
Site: Mamaroneck, New York.
Course: Winged Foot GC (West). Yardage: 7,477. Par: 70.
Purse: $12 million. Winner’s share: $2.25 million.
Television: Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (NBC); Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (NBC); Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 9-11 a.m. (Golf Channel), 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (NBC).
Defending champion: Gary Woodland.
Last year: Gary Woodland closed with a 2-under 69 for a three-shot victory at Pebble Beach over Brooks Koepka, who was trying to become the first player in more than a century to win the U.S. Open three straight times.
Last time at Winged Foot: Geoff Ogilvy won in 2006.
Notes: The U.S. Open returns to Winged Foot for the sixth time, and the first time in 14 years. Geoff Ogilvy won in a U.S. Open remembered as much for Phil Mickelson and Colin Montgomerie making double bogey on the 18th hole and finishing one shot behind. ... Brooks Koepka, who in the last three U.S. Opens has won twice and was runner-up, withdrew because of a knee injury. ... This is the first U.S. Open without qualifying in nearly 100 years. Local and sectional qualifying had to be canceled because it was not safe to stage them during the COVID-19 pandemic. ... This is the first U.S. Open in September since Francis Ouimet, a 20-year-old amateur, beat Harry Vardon and Ted Ray at The Country Club in 1913. ... Dustin Johnson has won twice and been runner-up twice in his last four starts. He captured the FedEx Cup for the first time. ... Lee Westwood is among Europeans playing in the U.S. for the first time since golf was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic. He skipped the PGA Championship last month in San Francisco. ... Winged Foot is where Tiger Woods missed the cut in a major for the first time as a pro. ... Mickelson will get his sixth try at the career Grand Slam. He has a record six runner-up finishes in the U.S. Open, including at Winged Foot in 2006. ... Of the five previous U.S. Opens at Winged Foot, only two players have finished under par — Fuzzy Zoeller and Greg Norman in 1984, when Zoeller won in a playoff.
Next year: Torrey Pines GC.
LPGA TOUR
CAMBIA PORTLAND CLASSIC
Site: Portland, Oregon.
Course: Columbia Edgewater CC. Yardage: 6,478. Par: 72.
Purse: $1.75 million. Winner’s share: $262,500.
Television: Friday, 8-10 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 8:30-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay).
Defending champion: Hannah Green.
Race to CME Globe leader: Danielle Kang.
Last week: Mirim Lee won the ANA Inspiration for her first major.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
PURE INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Pebble Beach, California.
Courses: Pebble Beach GL. Yardage: 6,864. Par: 72.
Purse: $2.2 million. Winner’s share: $330,000.
Defending champion: Kirk Triplett.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.
Last week: Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Sanford International.
EUROPEAN TOUR
PORTUGAL OPEN
Site: Vau Obidos, Portugal.
Course: Royal Obidos Spa & Golf Resort. Yardage: 7,283. Par: 72.
Purse: 500,000 euros. Winner’s share: 83,333 euros.
Television: None.
Defending champion: Adrian Meronk.
Last winner: Matt Wallace in 2017.
Race to Dubai leader: Collin Morikawa.
Last week: George Coetzee won the Portugal Masters.
Notes: This is a joint European Tour and Challenge Tour event. ... George Coetzee, who moved up to No. 85 with his victory in the Portugal Masters, is the only player from the top 100 in the world ranking. ... The tournament was last part of the European Tour schedule in 2017, when Matt Wallace beat Julian Suri by three shots. Before that, it was held from 2007 to 2010, with Thomas Bjorn winning the last one.
KORN FERRY TOUR
Last week: Curtis Thompson won the Evans Scholars Invitational.
Next week: Wichita Open.
Points leader: Will Zalatoris.
OTHER TOURS
Japan LPGA: Descente Ladies Tokai Classic, Shin Minami CC, Aichi, Japan. Defending champion: Hinako Shibuno. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en
Ladies European Tour: Lacoste Ladies French Open, Golf du Medoc (Chateaux), Le Pian-Medoc, France. Defending champion: Nelly Korda. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/
