PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Waste Management Phoenix Open (Scottie Scheffler)
THIS WEEK: The Genesis Invitational, Pacific Palisades, California, Feb. 16-19
Courses: Riviera CC (Par 71, 7,322 yards)
Purse: $20 Million (Winner: $3.6M)
Defending Champion: Joaquin Niemann
FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm
HOW TO FOLLOW
TV: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. CT (Golf Channel); Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. (GC); 2-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. (GC); 2-5:30 p.m. (CBS)
Streaming on ESPN+: Thursday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT; Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon; Sunday, 10:30 a.m to noon.
Twitter: @thegenesisinv
NOTES: Tiger Woods is in the field, ready to play in an official PGA Tour event for the first time since the British Open last July. Woods, the tournament host, badly injured his right leg and foot in a car crash in Los Angeles two days after the Genesis in 2021. This will be his first start in a non-major since winning the Zozo Championship in October 2019. … The Genesis is the tournament Woods has played the most without a victory, with 14 starts. He tied for second back in 1999. … This will be the second straight week featuring a “designated” event and an elevated $20 million purse. The $3.6 million winner’s share is tied for the largest in PGA Tour history. … Of the top 20 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking, everyone but Australian Cameron Smith (No. 4), a member of LIV Golf, will be competing. … The tournament will also be missing defending champ Niemann, who left the PGA Tour for LIV last year. … 2021 champion Max Homa and 2020 champ Adam Scott of Australia are among those in the field. Homa already has one win under his belt this season, at last month’s Farmers Insurance Open. … Scheffler surpassed Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy for the world No. 1 ranking by winning in Phoenix last week. Scheffler placed seventh at the Genesis last year. … Riviera is home to the longest-standing tournament scoring record on tour. Lanny Wadkins shot a 20-under 264 at this event in 1985.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: The Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Feb. 23-26
---
LPGA Tour
LAST TOURNAMENT: Tournament of Champions (Brooke Henderson)
THIS WEEK: OFF.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: Honda LPGA Thailand, Chonburi, Thailand, Feb. 23-26
---
Champions Tour
LAST TOURNAMENT: Trophy Hassan II (Stephen Ames)
THIS WEEK: Chubb Classic, Naples, Florida, Feb. 17-19
Course: Tiburon GC — Black Course (Par 72, 6,909 yards)
Purse: $1.8M (Winner: $270,000)
Defending Champion: Bernhard Langer
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Ames
HOW TO FOLLOW
TV: Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 2-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Twitter: @ChubbClassic
NOTES: Defending champ Langer would tie Hale Irwin for the most wins all-time on the senior tour (45) with a victory this week. … The 65-year-old German has already broke his own record multiple times for the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history. When he won the Chubb Classic in 2022, he shot his age with an 8-under 64 in the opening round before cruising to 16-under 200 and a three-stroke victory. … After winning in Morocco last week, Ames in not in the field this week. … Steve Stricker, who won the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai last month, is just $500 behind Ames in the Schwab Cup standings and will play this week. Stricker won the Chubb Classic in April 2021. … Major champion Justin Leonard and PGA Tour veteran Notah Begay III are scheduled to make their tournament debuts. … New Zealand’s Steven Alker, who’s won five Champions events since November 2021, is also listed in the field. Alker’s longtime caddie Sam Workman passed away after a battle with cancer earlier this month.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: Cologuard Classic, Tucson, Arizona, March 3-5