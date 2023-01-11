SONY OPEN
Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, Jan. 12-15
Course: Waialae Country Club (Par 70, Yardage: 7,044)
Purse: $7.9 million (Winner: $1.422 million)
Defending Champion: Hideki Matsuyama
FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power
HOW TO FOLLOW
TV: Thursday-Friday, 6-9:30 p.m. CT (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-5 p.m. (NBC), 5-7 p.m. (GC)
Streaming on ESPN+: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. CT; Saturday-Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.
Twitter: @SonyOpenHawaii
Notes: This is the 11th tournament of the FedEx Cup season and the first full-field event of 2023. ...–Matsuyama beat Russell Henley in a playoff last year to earn his eighth PGA Tour victory. Matsuyama is seeking to become the first player to successfully defend at the event since Jimmy Walker in 2014-15. ... The field includes six players currently in the top 10 of the FedEx Cup standings. ... Danny Guise will make his first PGA Tour start after a 9-for-1 playoff in the Monday qualifier. ... Former top-ranked amateur Keita Nakajima is making his second career start on tour (T12 at the 2022 Zozo Championship). He finished 41st at the Sony Open as an amateur last year. ... One of the longest-tenured venues on tour, Waialae features narrow, tree-lined fairways and 83 bunkers for the 144-player field to contend with.