PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Valero Texas Open (Corey Conners)
THIS WEEK: Masters Tournament, Augusta, Georgia, April 6-9
Course: Augusta National Golf Club (Par 72, 7,545 yards)
Purse: $TBA (Winner: TBA)
Defending Champion: Scottie Scheffler
FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm
HOW TO FOLLOW
TV: Thursday-Friday, 2-6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN); Saturday, 2-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (CBS)
Twitter: @TheMasters
NOTES: Scheffler claimed his first major title with a three-stroke victory over Rory McIlroy last year. He is trying to join Jack Nicklaus (1966), Nick Faldo (1990) and Tiger Woods (2002) as the only players to successfully defend a Masters title. Scheffler is 1-for-3 in title defenses this season, winning at the Phoenix Open in February. He is also trying to join Woods (2001) as the only players to win the Players Championship and the Masters in the same year. … McIlroy, who won his most recent major title in 2015, will make another attempt to become the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam. … Woods will make only his second start of the season as he seeks to tie Nicklaus’ record of six green jackets. With a win, he would also break a tie with Sam Snead for the most PGA Tour victories of all-time with 83. Has made 22 consecutive cuts at the Masters — one shy of the all-time record held by Fred Couples (1983-2007) and Gary Player (1959-1982). … Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa are the only players with at least six wins over the past five seasons who have not won a major in their career. Cantlay has seven wins in that span, while Homa has six. … Sam Burns, who won the WGC-Match Play event two weeks ago, is attempting to become the first player to win consecutive starts since Scheffler won the Match Play and Masters last year. So, too, is Conners, who enters with three consecutive top-10 Masters finishes. … There are 18 LIV Golf players in the field, headlined by former No. 2-ranked player and reigning Open champion Cam Smith, who tied for third last year. … Five PGA Tour players will be making their Masters debuts: Tom Kim, Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson and Sahith Theegala. All but Theegala have earned a win on tour this season. The most recent player to win his Masters debut was Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979. The other two are Gene Sarazen in 1935 and Horton Smith in 1934.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: RBC Heritage, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, April 13-16
---
LPGA Tour
LAST TOURNAMENT: DIO Implant LA Open (Ruoning Yin)
THIS WEEK: OFF.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: Lotte Championship, Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii, April 12-15
---
Champions Tour
LAST TOURNAMENT: The Galleri Classic (David Toms)
THIS WEEK: OFF.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: Invited Celebrity Classic, Irving, April 21-23