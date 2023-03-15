PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: The Players Championship (Scottie Scheffler)
THIS WEEK: Valspar Championship, Palm Harbor, Florida, March 16-19
Course: Innisbrook Resort, Copperhead (Par 71, 7,340 yards)
Purse: $8.1M (Winner: $1.458M)
Defending Champion: Sam Burns
FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm
HOW TO FOLLOW
TV: Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. CT (Golf Channel); Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. (GC), 2-5 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, noon to 1 p.m. (GC), 1-5 p.m. (NBC)
Streaming on ESPN+: Thursday-Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT; Saturday-Sunday, 7 a.m. to 5p.m.
Twitter: @ValsparChamp
NOTES: This is the conclusion of the PGA Tour’s “Florida Swing.” … Burns is the two-time defending champion after defeating Davis Riley in a playoff last year. He’s trying to become the first player to win a PGA Tour event three consecutive years since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic from 2009-11. … Akshay Bhatia, 21, makes his first start after accepting a Special Temporary Membership that allows him to accept unlimited sponsors exemptions the remainder of the season. Bhatia, Cody Gribble, John VanDerLaan and Wesley Bryan are in the field courtesy of top-10 finishes at the Puerto Rico Open two weeks ago. … Rory Sabbatini will make his 600th career start on tour. He has one top-10 in 15 previous event starts. … David Lingmerth, Justin Rose and Justin Suh are coming off top-10s and are three of the 85 players who competed in The Players Championship last week. … Vijay Singh holds the tournament scoring record of 18-under 266 set in 2004. … Luke Donald, who returned to No. 1 in the world rankings following his 2012 victory at the Valspar, is in the field on a sponsors exemption, as is Korn Ferry Tour player Pierceson Coody.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin, March 22-26; Corales Puntacana Championship, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, March 23-26
---
LPGA Tour
LAST TOURNAMENT: HSBC Women’s World Championship (Jin Young Ko)
THIS WEEK: OFF.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: LPGA Drive On Championship, Gold Canyon, Arizona, March 23-26
---
Champions Tour
LAST TOURNAMENT: Cologuard Classic (David Toms)
THIS WEEK: Hoag Classic, Newport Beach, California, March 17-19
Course: Newport Beach Country Club (Par 71, 6,821 yards)
Purse: $2M (Winner: $300,000)
Defending Champion: Retief Goosen
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steve Stricker
HOW TO FOLLOW
TV: Friday, 5-7 p.m. CT; Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (All times Golf Channel)
Twitter: @HoagClassic
NOTES: The course is playing more than 200 yards longer following a redesign since last year’s event. … Bernhard Langer is seeking his 46th win on the Champions Tour, which would break his tie for the all-time record with Hale Irwin. … Duffy Waldorf holes the tournament scoring record of 20-under par 193 set in 2015. … The field includes 10 World Golf Hall of Fame members and 22 major champions.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: The Galleri Classic, Rancho Mirage, California, March 24-26