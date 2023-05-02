Rory
Refreshed from 'needed break' after Masters missed cut, Rory McIlroy returns at Wells Fargo Championship.

 Field Level Media

PGA TOUR

LAST TOURNAMENT: Mexico Open at Vidanta (Tony Finau)

THIS WEEK: Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, North Carolina, May 4-7

Course: Quail Hollow Club (Par 71, 7,538 yards)

Purse: $20 million ($3.6 million)

Defending Champion: Max Homa

FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm

HOW TO FOLLOW

TV: Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. CT (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. (GC), 2-5 p.m. (CBS)

Streaming on ESPN+: Thursday-Friday, 5:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT; Saturday-Sunday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Twitter: @WellsFargoGolf

NOTES: This is the seventh designated event of the 2022-23 season and features six of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. … Homa is seeking to successfully defend a title for the second time this season (Fortinet Championship). No player has successfully defended at the Wells Fargo. … There are 18 players in the field who competed in the 2022 Presidents Cup held at Quail Hollow. … Finau called the three-hole stretch from No. 16-18 the most difficult stretch on the PGA Tour. Dubbed “The Green Mile,” it ranks as the toughest finishing three holes on tour outside of the majors since 2003 among courses that have hosted at least five events. … Justin Thomas won his first career major at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in 2017. … This is the second of four Open Qualifying Series events, with 12 spots available into The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool. The top three players who are not otherwise exempt and who make the cut at the Wells Fargo will earn an exemption.

NEXT TOURNAMENT: AT&T Byron Nelson, McKinney, May 11-14

---

LPGA Tour

LAST TOURNAMENT: JM Eagle LA Championship (Hannah Green)

THIS WEEK: Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, San Francisco, May 4-7

Course: TPC Harding Park (Par 72, 6,550 yards)

Purse: $2M (Winner: $125,000 per player)

Defending Champion: Republic of Korea

Race to the CME Globe leader: Lydia Ko

HOW TO FOLLOW:

TV & Streaming: Thursday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. CT (All times Golf Channel, golfchannel.com, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App, Peacock)

Twitter: @Intl_Crown

FORMAT: The event will consist of round-robin pool player Thursday-Saturday. One point will be awarded for a win and a half-point for a tie, with the top two countries advancing from each pool. Two semifinal matches will be played Sunday morning, each consisting of two singles matches and one foursomes match. The winning semifinal countries will compete in the final match on Sunday afternoon in the same format.

POOLS

Pool A: No. 1 United States, No. 4 Sweden, No. 5 England, No. 8 China

Pool B: No. 2 Republic of Korea, No. 3 Japan, No. 6 Thailand, No. 7 Australia

FOUR-BALL MATCHUPS

Thursday Pool A

No. 1 United States vs. No. 8 China

No. 4 Sweden vs. No. 5 England

Friday Pool A

No. 1 United States vs. No. 5 England

No. 4 Sweden vs. No. 8 China

Saturday Pool A

No. 1 United States vs. No. 4 Sweden

No. 5 England vs. No. 8 China

Thursday Pool B

No. 2 Republic of Korea vs. No. 7 Australia

No. 3 Japan vs. No. 6 Thailand

Friday Pool B

No. 2 Republic of Korea vs. No. 6 Thailand

No. 3 Japan vs. No. 7 Australia

Saturday Pool B

No. 2 Republic of Korea vs. No. 3 Japan

No. 6 Thailand vs. No. 7 Australia

NOTES: The eight countries to qualify for the event were determined by the combined Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings of the top four players from each country following the CME Group Tour Championship last November. Meanwhile, the final field of 32 players was determined after the LA Open last month. … Georgia Hall (foot) and Charley Hull (illness) withdrew over the weekend and were replaced on England’s roster by Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Bronte Law.

NEXT TOURNAMENT: Cognizant Founders Cup, Clifton, New Jersey, May 11-14

---

Champions Tour

LAST TOURNAMENT: Insperity Invitational (Steven Alker)

THIS WEEK: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Duluth, Georgia, May 5-7

Course: TPC Sugarloaf (Par 72, 6,987 yards)

Purse: $2M (Winner: $300,000)

Defending Champion: Steve Flesch

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steve Stricker

HOW TO FOLLOW:

TV: Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT; Saturday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (All times Golf Channel)

Twitter: @ChampionsTour

NOTES: This is the ninth of 28 events on the 2023 schedule. … The 54-hole event features a 78-player field. … Flesch also won the event in 2018. … Bernhard Langer, the 2013 champion, remains one win shy of breaking his tie with Hale Irwin for the all-time record in Champions history at 45. … Steven Ames holds the tournament scoring record of 15-under 201 set in 2017.

NEXT TOURNAMENT: Regions Traditions, Birmingham, Ala., May 11-14

---

LIV Golf

LAST TOURNAMENT: LIV Golf Singapore (Individual: Talor Gooch; Team: RangeGoats GC)

THIS WEEK: OFF.

NEXT TOURNAMENT: LIV Golf Tulsa, May 12-14

