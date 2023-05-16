PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: AT&T Byron Nelson (Jason Day)
THIS WEEK: PGA Championship, Rochester, New York, May 18-21
Course: Oak Hill Country Club, East Course (Par 70, 7,394 yards)
Purse: $15M
Defending Champion: Justin Thomas
FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm
HOW TO FOLLOW:
TV: Thursday-Friday, noon to 6 p.m. CT (ESPN); Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon (ESPN), noon to 6 p.m. (CBS)
Streaming on ESPN+: Thursday-Friday, 6 a.m. to noon; Saturday-Sunday, 7-9 a.m.
Twitter: @PGAChampionship
NOTES: Oak Hill will play host to its seventh major championship but first since the 2013 PGA Championship won by Jason Dufner. The Donald Ross-designed course underwent a complete renovation by Andrew Green in 2020. It will play about 250 yards longer than it did 10 years ago and includes three completely new holes. … Only seven players in this week’s 156-player field remain from the 2003 PGA at Oak Hill won by Shaun Micheel. … Only once in the past decade has the Wanamaker Trophy been won by a player ranked outside of the Top 50 in the world. That was in 2020 by Collin Morikawa, who enters this week ranked No. 16. … Jordan Spieth will make another attempt to become only the sixth player to win the career Grand Slam. However, he did withdraw from last week’s Byron Nelson due to a wrist injury and missed the cut in his PGA Championship debut in ’13. … Nico Echavarria and Ben Griffin are among 16 players making their major championship debuts. … World No. 4 Patrick Cantlay is the highest-ranked player yet to win a major. … Brooks Koepka holds the tournament scoring record of 264 set at Bellerive in 2018. … Four-time PGA Championship winner Tiger Woods is not in the field after undergoing ankle surgery last month. Will Zalatoris, who lost to Thomas in a playoff last year, is the only top 100 player not in this week’s field as he recovers from back surgery. … 2011 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the year J.J. Killeen is one of 20 players who qualified through the PGA Professional Championship.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, May 25-28
---
LPGA Tour
LAST TOURNAMENT: Cognizant Founders Cup (Jin Young Ko)
THIS WEEK: OFF.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Las Vegas, May 24-28
---
Champions Tour
LAST TOURNAMENT: Regions Tradition (Steve Stricker)
THIS WEEK: OFF.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Frisco, May 25-28
---
LIV Golf
LAST TOURNAMENT: LIV Golf Tulsa (Individual: Dustin Johnson; Team: Stinger GC)
THIS WEEK: OFF.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: LIV Golf D.C., Sterling, Virginia, May 26-28