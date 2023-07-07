SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Cameron Young shot a 7-under 64 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead halfway through the John Deere Classic and put himself into position to erase an unwelcome distinction from his PGA Tour resume.
Young was at 13-under 129 at TPC Deere Run, with Garrick Higgo (66), Adam Schenk (66) and Brendon Todd (65) chasing at 11 under.
The 26-year-old Young did everything but win last season en route to being named the tour’s rookie of the year. He was the runner-up at the British Open, tied for third at the PGA Championship and played on the winning U.S. Presidents Cup team.
Young now has six runner-up finishes without a victory — tied with Colin Montgomerie and Briny Baird for the most in the past 40 years. Nonetheless, he believes it’s OK to think about winning from the minute he arrives at a venue.
Ludvig Aberg, William Mouw, Denny McCarthy and Kevin Roy were 10 under, three shots back. Roy, a 33-year-old tour rookie, shot a career-best 63 after missing the cut in six of his previous eight events. Aberg and McCarthy each shot 64 and Mouw had his second straight 66.
Made in Himmerland
FARSO, Denmark (AP) — Nacho Elvira moved ahead of first-round leader Robert MacIntyre by a stroke after carding an 8-under 62 in the Made in HimmerLand on Friday.
Elvira started his second round with a blizzard of birdies; five in a row from the third hole to be 6 under through seven holes. He bogeyed once, on the 11th, but immediately birdied the next with a five-foot putt.
He was 9 under at the European tour event, after MacIntyre followed his opening 64 with a 68.
Ross Fisher was two shots off the pace thanks to a 67.
LIV London
HERTFORDSHIRE, England (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith ran off seven birdies over his last 10 holes Friday for an 8-under 63, giving him a one-shot lead over Marc Leishman after one round of LIV Golf-London.
The closing holes at Centurion Golf Club were there for the taking. Leishman birdied five of the last six holes, but that came at the start of his round because of the shotgun start. Leishman began his round on the 12th hole.
LIV Golf-London is where the Saudi-backed league began last year, only in 2022 it was a week before the U.S. Open. For Smith, this is the last tournament he plays before defending his title in the British Open, to be played July 20-23 at Royal Liverpool.
Smith and Leishman play for Ripper, which led the team scoring after one day.
Thomas Pieters had a 66 and was in third place. Talor Gooch, who leads the LIV Golf points list, was among those at 67.
PGA champion Brooks Koepka started and finished his round with a bogey and shot 72, leaving him in a tie for 33rd. Koepka this week unloaded on his Smash teammate Matthew Wolff, accusing him of quitting on rounds and wasting talent.
Wolff had only two birdies in his round of 73 and was tied for 38th in the 48-man field.