The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies, with hardware in hand, received a heroes welcome back to campus on Wednesday.
A flood of fans greeted Coach of the National Tournament Trenia Tillis Hoard and her national champion Apache Ladies as they disembarked their bus on Apache Lane.
The Apache Ladies returned to Tyler as champions of NJCAA Division I Women's basketball. The squad competed a magical run by winning five games in six days in Lubbock, topped off by a 92-80 victory over Georgia Highlands in Monday's national championship.
The team was presented yellow roses as the fans formed a victory line into the Jimmy Butler Lobby of Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Once inside, with tears streaming her face, Tillis Hoard placed the national championship trophy inside the TJC trophy case, the second title for women's basketball and the first since 2000. Also, the number on the top of trophy case had been changed to 67, symbolic of the total national championships in school history.
“It’s been over and over in my head for so long,” said Tillis Hoard, who registered career win No. 500 earlier this season. “Every day I have to walk by by that trophy case, and it just signals, it says 66 national titles. And I’m like, ‘I want 67’ and I said it every year. Right before we left, I made the girls take a picture right in front of it and I made them touch the 66, and told them we’ve got to bring home 67.”
And the Apache Ladies did.
Nadechka Laccen had a game-high 26 points to go with 12 rebounds, tournament Most Valuable Player Deborah Ogayemi had her fifth double-double in as many tournament games with 16 points and 16 rebounds, and the 17th-seeded TJC surged past No. 3 seed Georgia Highlands with a big second half at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University.
Taryn Wills added 21 points for the Apache Ladies, who used an 11-2 run midway through the third quarter to take the lead, then opened the second half on a 13-4 run to take control of the game at 55-43 with 5:06 to play in the period.
Shadiya Thomas, the Air Force Academy transfer, added 15 points for TJC, making good on prediction she made after the Apache Ladies' tournament-opening win that they would win it all.
“I feel great,” Thomas said amidst the confetti and the celebration. “I said it, I said it the first day and I’m just happy we got to showcase it and we actually got it done. We just got on each other. Toward the end of the season we were able to get on each other about little things and wanting more from each other. That’s what we did today.”
Before the team embarked on their journey to Lubbock the team prayed in front of the TJC trophy case. They concluded the celebration with another prayer.
Coach Tillis Hoard then told her team to get some sleep and gave the team two weeks off before it is time to practice again.