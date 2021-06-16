FILE - Dallas Mavericks President Donnie Nelson, center, joins, from left, assistant general manager Keith Grant, director of scouting Jason White, director of player personnel Tony Ronzone and vice president of basketball operations Michael Finley, in Dallas, before the NBA basketball draft got underway in New York, in this Thursday, June 20, 2019, file photo. Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson, instrumental in the club's acquisitions of Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic, is leaving the organization after 24 seasons. The Mavericks said Wednesday, June 16, 2021, the club and Nelson agreed to part ways, with owner Mark Cuban saying the son of former coach Don Nelson was “instrumental to our success and helped bring a championship to Dallas.”(Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)