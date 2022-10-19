Sitting across the table was a gentleman I had just met. He excitedly described the new nonprofit he envisioned would change lives. Almost breathless between sentences, his vision ended with this new nonprofit organization in every community. Not wanting to dampen the enthusiasm, I sat back and listened.
Finally, he paused, so I asked a tough question. Have you talked with any existing nonprofit organizations to find out if any are providing similar or even the same services?
The enthusiasm dropped several levels as he answered no.
Shifting gears, he suggested it didn’t matter because the client population and geographic area would be different. No need for research; he was sure of his idea.
I’ve had many of these conversations. Sometimes I try to explain that what I’m hearing sounds like a duplication of service and try to make helpful suggestions, often to no avail.
In the world of science, duplication has a specific meaning. It means one thing is exactly like something else. It has been copied.
In the nonprofit world, the definition of duplication is not as simple. Donors are often confused and frustrated by what looks like two organizations providing the same service. Nonprofit organizations are even frustrated with each other when services and missions seem the same on the surface. But they are not confused.
Ask any nonprofit organization to explain how their services differ from another organization’s, and they will have an answer. Maybe the service is the same, but the target audience is different. Perhaps one serves families and the other only children. Or maybe the name sounds similar, but the services are different.
Our community is growing and with that growth comes increased need. Perhaps, it’s about location. The adage location, location, location rings true here, just as in real estate and restaurants. Services right where needed matter to those in need of the service. Sometimes duplication is right.
When we encounter what looks like duplication, it is our job as donors to learn more. An informed donor is always a smarter donor.
What if duplication exists? Is it really bad? Again, there’s no simple answer. I see it as two sides of the same coin.
Some donors view duplication as waste related to multiple administrative and overhead costs. In addition, donors feel pressured to meet the fundraising needs of multiple organizations. And that results in too many letters in donor mailboxes or fundraising events to attend.
On the other side, the need may be so great that one organization alone cannot begin to serve everyone. As the community grows, there is pressure to broaden services to meet more needs and serve a more varied clientele.
Helen Gahagan, one of the first women to serve as a U. S. Representative in 1944, described duplication as inevitable. “In trying to make something new, half the undertaking lies in discovering whether it can be done. Once it has been established that it can, duplication is inevitable.”
Finally, we should ask why small organizations don’t merge to serve the broader community. It certainly seems like it would be more efficient. Fewer donor dollars going to overhead and more dollars to services is attractive to most donors.
I’ve witnessed at least six merger conversations over the past fifteen years, and only one resulted in a merger. In not a single case did duplication of service exist, rather the potential of synergy between two organizations and more efficient service delivery.
Merger discussions end for many reasons but almost always have strong elements of ownership as driving forces that keep them apart. We could speculate on who to blame, but it doesn’t change the outcome for you and me as donors.
It is still the work of a donor to be informed. It is still our work to decide where to invest resources based on what we learned.Donating to a nonprofit organization is a gamble on the leadership — the executive director and the board of directors.
Don’t let possible duplication stop your donation. Dive down a few layers to learn what makes two organizations different, and then you can give well.
— Dawn Franks, the author of the e-book Giving Fingerprints, is CEO of Your Philanthropy. She provides high-touch advising services to families, businesses, and foundations to maximize impact and enhance the giving experience.
She writes a blog, the YP Journal, at www.your-philanthropy.com. Comments and questions are welcome. Send to info@your-philanthropy.com.