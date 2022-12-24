Finally, it’s too late for any more last-minute gifts. What to get, where to find it, and how to wrap or bag it has finally ended. Every year many of us wait until too late to get started on gift buying, even though retailers help us by starting the season before Halloween.
However, one more item on many year-end lists is writing those last donation checks. My family gives to our favorite organizations throughout the year. They make it easy for us by holding various fundraisers and sending letters with envelopes so we can contribute, keeping their lights on and services provided.
Then as November rolls along and gift-buying begins in earnest, something happens.
The numbers of letters with envelopes enclosed begin to arrive daily. By early December, the stack of letters includes different versions from the same organizations (usually national organizations with large fundraising budgets).
At my house, a drawer holds all the requests waiting for a check before year-end.
Sometimes I feel as if the letters are trying to control my behavior in some strange science fiction-like manner. The truth is there is a science to how good fundraising letters are written, so I’m probably not wrong about being controlled or at least nudged in a certain direction.
As the stack of letters mounts, my resistance grows. I don’t even open the letters because I know what’s in them. I put off writing the checks as long as I can, even though I know the organizations need our donation.
When we finally give in to the stack, my family begins the process with a review of the checks we’ve already written. That’s followed by tearing each envelope open, giving me a feeling of control over the stack.
What follows is one of the great puzzles of philanthropy. How do we decide between right and right? First, let’s be clear; one is not more right than the other. One right does feel better than the other. One right seems more logical than the other. But both rights are personal.
You know my story like it’s your own. Several years ago, I resisted till mid-December.
Finally, we had made decisions, and I wrote the checks and crossed them off my year-end to-do list. Then on Sunday, while looking through the paper, I saw the Parade Magazine. The cover article was “The Giving Season” and inside 25 ways to give. Some were acts of giving, and some checks I could write. My thought at the time was this article is just a little late.
The truth is, the giving season should last all year long. It’s the American way. Alexis de Tocqueville made a short visit to America in 1831. He said; “I must say I have seen Americans make a great deal of real sacrifices to the public welfare; and have noticed a hundred instances in which they hardly ever failed to lend a faithful support to one another.”
All the letters in my stack and 25 suggestions from Parade Magazine were our “faithful support to one another.” We each do it our own way.
It keeps the decision between right and right personal. That is exactly what makes it possible for different organizations to carry on year after year. They love it when you’re right, and I’m right.
Look to 2023. Now is a good time to reflect on your intentions for next year. What do you want to change or do differently? What information do you want to find, and who can help you find answers? Who can help you sort out right from right next year in a more focused way?
Here’s a quick exercise to analyze your current giving. First, look at the list of every organization you gave to this year, then sort each one into one of three buckets: a relationship, a tradition, or the see change bucket. Which bucket has the most in it?
Next, decide which bucket fits you and your family, and plan to give more. Remember, it’s only right from right.