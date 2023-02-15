Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.