Depending on your perspective, you’re likely to have been overjoyed or over-annoyed by this year’s remarkably early onset of holiday spirit. Christmas and other holiday decorations seemed to pop up while the candles still burned behind the eyes of the jack-o-lanterns; the holiday music channels appeared on my satellite radio station in October, and the Hallmark Channel swooped in early with a full schedule of holiday themed romances.
So what’s my perspective?
I had three fully decorated Christmas trees in my house two weeks before Thanksgiving, wreaths on all the doors, and over the course of three weekends, my husband put exactly 13,400 lights outside. National Lampoon and battles with the breaker box come to mind, as you pass by our home. I’m not saying we’re tacky, I’m saying we’re festive.
Why did so many of us jump to decorate and kick off the holiday season early? I think it’s about time moving so fast, that we feel it slipping away.
Maybe it’s a symptom of middle age; it could be that the world around us is moving so fast, with so much change, turmoil and unrest; maybe the 24-hour news cycle, constant social media messaging, and the endless inundation of information; perhaps the busyness of having a career, a husband who launched his own business 12 months ago, parenting a precious and extremely demanding six-year-old boy, or the three dogs who run our household; maybe it’s the stress of eating right, fitting in a workout, the dogs need walking, do we have toilet paper, what deadline is coming up, did I forget anything for this meeting?
Maybe it’s all of that and more.
Life moves fast, and we rarely give ourselves the precious gift of time. It’s amazing to me that just as we’ve all bought into the relentless pace of daily life, we also equally buy into the decision to stop for certain holidays. I frequently wonder why we don’t let ourselves off the hook more often.
Thanksgiving just showed us that if we all agree to pause, we can stop the insanity of our daily lives and give thanks together with the people we love. It is in these moments, that we believe the world can wait. As humans, we long for the refreshing that comes with these special experiences.
My family celebrates Christmas, and like many other families who face similar daily demands, those who are stretched thin by responsibilities and obligation, together, we will stop to celebrate the quiet and simple joy of a world that has slowed down, even if just for one day.
I think the decorations went up early, because we all want to feel the sensation of slowing down to last just a little bit longer. We want to give ourselves time and space to feel gratitude, to give thanks, to share meaningful moments with our families and friends, to show our love for each other with gifts and special treats, and to reflect on our faith.
After all, it’s hard to give well when you are stretched too thin. We need a little more time this year to slow down, to catch our breath, and to nurture the parts of our souls that breathe energy and life into others.
During this holiday season, it is my hope that we turn inward and take a little extra care of ourselves, so that we have what we need to be helpful to others who really do need us. I like to think of it this way. If your hands are so full of packages, that you can’t let one go or the whole thing will come falling down, you aren’t in a position to give – even with all that you are holding onto – all the things you have to offer a person in need.
This season, we should put it all down for a minute, dare I say even longer than just one day or two. We should put our decorations up early, enjoy the light they bring into our homes, and give the spirit of the season time to fill our hearts and prepare us to bring joy and light into the lives of those in need.
Even the Creator of the Universe took a day to rest – and just look what all He gave us.
Zoe Lawhorn serves as president of the Women’s Fund of Smith County, a collective giving circle of more than 350 women with a mission of transforming our community by funding programs that enrich the lives of women and children. Any woman with a giving heart is welcome to join our organization. Please visit www.womensfundsc.org for information about membership and outreach.