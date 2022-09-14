The start of school brings new routines. As children get older, they establish more independence and require less daily oversight and family involvement. Perhaps this year is one of those milestone years in your household that results in more time for you to spend on other things. Before you start planting petunias with your extra time, think about taking advantage of opportunities to serve your community.
Philanthropy is defined as the love of mankind, or the desire to promote the welfare of others. Philanthropy is often seen as giving your time, talents or treasures for the benefit of someone else. If your routine has changed this fall, you may be left with more time, talent or treasure that is available to be put to productive use. If the change in your routine this fall is the result of your last child leaving home for college, perhaps a recent tuition bill is leaving you lacking in the “treasure” department, but you still have your time and talent to devote to a worthwhile cause. If you are still uncertain that you have any talent to devote to a cause, then just keep it simple and focus on your time. There are dozens of local charities that need very simple tasks performed daily, such as sorting donations at the food bank or local thrift stores, or delivering food or other items to seniors or those who are homebound. For those who can tap in to more of their talent, there are opportunities to teach someone to speak English, help someone learn to read, help someone learn new computer skills or how to interview for a job.
If you are feeling a little lonely, out of place, or even depressed because your child has started school or left home for school, there is good news for you if you can turn your attention to others by volunteering. Psychology Today published an article in 2018 titled “In Helping Others, You Help Yourself.” The article states, “…the well-being-boosting and depression-lowering benefits of volunteering have been repeatedly documented. As has the sense of meaning and purpose that often accompanies altruistic behavior.” In other words, everybody knows that turning your attention to helping others takes the focus off your personal situation. So don’t dwell on yourself, find a way to serve others. The same article also noted a Columbia University study which “revealed that when helping others navigate their stressful situations, we are enhancing our own emotional regulation skills, and thus, benefitting our own emotional well-being.” When you take the time to help someone handle their challenges, such as learning to read, experiencing grief, learning new computer skills, receiving assistance with food or shelter, you inadvertently help yourself cope with your own situation and improve your own mood and happiness.
Changes in our daily routine are not always the result of changes in our children’s lives. A job change, retirement, relocation or loss of a spouse can create a void or disruption of our routine that can start a person on an emotional spiral. When that happens, it is up to us to determine if we want to use the opportunity to spiral up or down. Volunteering can be a great avenue to support the work of a local nonprofit, while filling a new void in your daily routine. If you can drive, sew, teach, talk, organize, sort, pack or listen, there is probably an opportunity for you to serve at a local nonprofit organization.
If you are not sure where to look for opportunities to volunteer, you can search the East Texas Giving Day website at easttexasgivingday.org,where numerous organizations have provided a description of their volunteer needs and assignments.The United Way of Smith County also provides connections for volunteering through their website at uwsmithcounty.org. Giving is not limited to giving money, but also includes getting involved with local nonprofits. “Giving involved” may actually be your next best opportunity to improve your own mental health and Give Well.
Guest columnist, Kyle Penney is President of East Texas Communities Foundation and a Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy. To learn more about ETCF or to discuss your charitable giving, contact Kyle at 866-533-3823 or email questions or comments to etcf@etcf.org. More information is available at www.etcf.org.