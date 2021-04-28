East Texans rose to the occasion, raising over $2.79 million for the benefit of local nonprofits during the sixth annual East Texas Giving Day on April 27th. This marks the second year in a row that the 18-hour, online giving event has had to play an important role to fill the void caused by COVID cancellations of “normal” spring fundraising events. The final numbers are still being tabulated and verified, but here are the preliminary results of the event.
The final total of $2,790,533 was 26% higher than the $2.2 million raised in 2020. Early giving started on April 5th and the total of $441,000 in early gifts was 46% higher than last year. Despite COVID’s lingering impact on fundraising activities and overall employment this year, the economy was in a better position than it was in late April of 2020, when 20 million people were newly unemployed. As businesses, schools and churches move slowly back toward full capacity this year, many nonprofits are finding their new normal as well, relying on consistent communication with their supporters to raise the funds required to meet the needs of those they serve.
109 nonprofit organizations secured $1,095,130 in matching funds, which was another significant increase over prior years. Matching funds are important incentives which help charities reach their fundraising goals. By the end of the day, donors raised a total of over $1.4 million for organizations with matching funds.
A new feature this year allowed donors to create personal FUNdraising pages to set and strive toward personal fundraising goals for their favorite charities. At the start of Giving Day, 102 FUNdraising campaigns were active with campaign goals totaling over $235,000. The average goal for these personal campaigns was approximately $2,250. FUNdraising pages included many personal stories about how local charities have impacted the lives of our neighbors.
The number of nonprofit organizations participating in East Texas Giving Day increased 31% to 258 organizations in 2021. The historic success of East Texas Giving Day, combined with the challenges of fundraising during the pandemic, perhaps enticed more nonprofits to participate this year. East Texas Giving Day, like other giving days around the country, raises funds for local charities based in large measure on the social media buzz generated by nonprofits and their faithful donors. The greater the number of nonprofit organizations and donors who participate each year, the greater the number of new nonprofit organizations and donors who are attracted to join in the fun the next year.
Over 160 organizations chose to include current critical needs in a special red box which was added to the website in response to COVID in 2020. Donors could search for organizations using multiple filters, including those with critical needs, those serving in a specific charitable category, those with matching funds, those with FUNdraising pages, and those located or serving a specific county. More than one donor has described their giving day experience as fun or even addictive, as they watched the results on the leaderboards and searched the site for interesting or appealing charities. It is a rare annual experience to be able to join in the spirit of friendly philanthropic competition, learn about many organizations you may not be familiar with, and help local nonprofits meet their fundraising goals.
The number of donations increased slightly over 2020 to 5,838 gifts. The East Texas Giving Day platform made it easy for donors to identify and make contributions to more than one charity in a single transaction, which is an online shopping feature that many of us have grown more accustomed to during the past year. East Texas Giving Day is designed to make it easy for donors to discover and learn about local nonprofits and immediately respond with a gift of support.
In the end, East Texans provided an average of approximately $10,800 for each of this year’s participating charities. We are grateful to each of you who provided support for local nonprofits during East Texas Giving Day. Your gifts will be used to provide important services and programs in communities throughout East Texas, and impact the lives of many of our friends and neighbors. Even though the easttexasgivingday.org website is no longer accepting gifts for another year, the searchable directory and links to participating charities are still active and can connect you directly to these important organizations, which may be your next best opportunity to give well.
Guest columnist, Kyle Penney is President of East Texas Communities Foundation. ETCF hosted East Texas Giving Day on April 27th and raised over $2.7 million to support local nonprofits. To learn more about ETCF or to discuss your charitable giving, contact Kyle at 866-533-3823 or email questions or comments to etcf@etcf.org. More information is available at www.etcf.org.