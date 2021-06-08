There is a quiet community homecoming tradition across East Texas which peaks in activity in the late spring and early summer. The warm spring weather invites many rural East Texans to hold their annual community cemetery clean up and business meeting. It’s been a tradition in my family for as long as I can remember. My first recollection of caring for a rural cemetery was hauling buckets of water to Fenton Cemetery with my grandfather. Thissmall cemetery is located off a county road in the middle of a pine thicket, with noaccess to water. In order to keep the family plots from turning brown from the summer heat, my grandfather would line the bed of his pickup with five-gallon buckets of water and make a slow drive from his home to the cemetery about two miles away. It was there in that quiet rural cemetery that I learned about the uncle I never knew. He was the firstborn son of my grandparents. I had never heard his name spoken until I helped my grandfather tend to his grave. His marker read simply, “Kirk, Jr. Sitton May 17, 1927 — At Rest”
Throughout East Texas, there are countless similar acts that take place each year in preparation for the annual meeting. In a historical account of Rock Springs Cemetery in Nacogdoches County, the annual events of the 1880’s are described in detail. “Once a year, families of the community met here and brought hoes, rakes and brooms to clean the cemetery. With the work done, the women spread ‘dinner on the ground’ and all gathered around to eat and visit, sing songs and hold a memorial service.”
Rural cemeteries, with no direct connection to a church or municipality, rely on annual meetings to raise funds to support perpetual care of the cemetery, discuss financial affairs, address maintenance issues and vote in new board members. Most of these types of events were put on hold during COVID in 2020, so gathering to remember our lost loved ones is a uniquely refreshing way to rejoin the annual routines of the living in 2021.
In addition to taking care of the cemetery, these events, much like family reunions, allow us to share stories about our ancestors, help our children understand the various branches of the family tree, reconnect with old friends and neighbors, and generally improve our knowledge of where we came from. It is an experience that grounds us to our community. It is a true homecoming.
This year, after the lunch meetingfor one of our family cemeteries, a cousin offered a brief tour of area cemeteries to connect some of the dots along the family tree. We traveled less than 30 miles total and visited five cemeteries where members of my father’s family were buried. My mother’s side of the family is buried in two other nearby cemeteries,and my wife’s family is from West Texas,so we didn’t even scratch the surface of putting the whole family story together. You can only imagine the delight of my teenagers during this family adventure. Despite their lack of enthusiasm, I think it was helpful for them to learn more about their heritage. At the very least, it has put them on notice of their responsibility to make sure these places are maintained in a dignified manner.
Many of these rural cemeteries have no official charitable designation, but there are over 1,600 of these cemeteries in Texas which are designated by the IRS as 501©(13) non-profit cemeteries. These types of cemeteries can receive tax deductible contributions from living individuals, but currently cannot receive tax deductible gifts from estates or private foundations. East Texas Communities Foundation is currently working with members of Congress, including the legislative staff for Congressman Gohmert and Senator Cornyn, to introduce a fix to correct this anomaly. While we work on that issue so community foundations can better serve these organizations, there is no time like the present for you to check in with the leaders of your family cemetery and find out how they did during 2020 and what they might need this year. Making a gift to support the maintenance of a local cemetery may be your next best opportunity to remember your loved ones and Give Well.
Guest columnist, Kyle Penney is President of East Texas Communities Foundation. ETCF hosted East Texas Giving Day on April 27thand raised over $2.8 millionto support local nonprofits. To learn more about ETCF or to discuss your charitable giving, contact Kyle at 866-533-3823 or email questions or comments to etcf@etcf.org. More information is available at www.etcf.org.