Remember back to February when 2020 was off to a roaring start? Who knew then what challenges we would be facing today? Now, six months into a global pandemic, we are still dealing with significant business and school closures and mass unemployment. In addition, racial unrest and protests around the country have drawn our attention to a level of dissatisfaction and anger many people have with the status quo. This fall may continue to be tumultuous as we attempt to restart schools and businesses, attempt to find a vaccine or cures for COVID-19, and face a polarizing presidential election.
How do we juggle it all, without becoming overwhelmed? How do we balance the outside activities, demands, and pressures, with our internal needs for generosity, love, and community? How do we keep the ability to share our talents, time, and treasures, in a world of turmoil and insecurity?
There have been a lot of webinars and news stories on how to deal with the many issues associated with life in 2020. It seems that everyone has an opinion on how to reimagine life these days- there are a great number of experts and novices willing to share their opinions in very public forums! It takes a lot to sort through it all, especially when much of what we hear is conflicting and contradictory. I was listening to a webinar recently produced by LAPA Fundraising on the topic of year-end giving. As the webinar described how to approach this very unique year-end giving opportunity, there were a few points that resonated with me.
One way of dealing with insecurity and turmoil is to define and articulate your values. It is a good time of year to reflect and think about what matters most. Take a few minutes and write down the five or six values that you hold dear. Do you value authenticity/boldness/fairness/reputation/trustworthiness? Do you value wisdom/service/creativity/adventure? Values help guide our behaviors; by formalizing and acknowledging them, we have tools to help us navigate difficult situations. Share and discuss your values with family and those close to you. Sit down with your family and go through the same exercise to identify your family values. Have an open dialogue with your spouse, children, parents, siblings, etc. and identify what matters most to your family unit.
This webinar also gave other keys to survival in 2020: flexibility and adaptability. The webinar emphasized that it is more than just “flexibility” that will get us through this time; it’s the willingness to be flexibleand adapt to change. The events of 2020 have been unlike anything in modern history. This time last year, would we have been able to imagine that our schools would be closed to in-person learning for months? Would we have thought that restaurants and stores would be not be open to customers? Thankfully, people were, and continue to be, willing to be flexible and adaptable. Teachers and school administrators were willing to try new technologies and adapt new methods of teaching. When we are open to being flexible with our plans and willing to adapt alternatives, we give ourselves permission to grow and become more resilient. Nonprofits all around us are developing resilience by reaffirming their mission while adapting to the current operating and fundraising environment.
This is indeed a unique time in history. Defining our values, along with the willingness and ability to adapt, are more important than ever. Remembering your values and adapting your generosity to the current environment may be your next best opportunity to give well.
Guest columnist, Kyle Penney is President of East Texas Communities Foundation. To learn more about ETCF or to discuss your charitable giving, contact Kyle at 866-533-3823 or email questions or comments to etcf@etcf.org. More information is available at www.etcf.org.