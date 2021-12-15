There is a very popular commodity that donors are scrambling for at this time of year…time. No matter how much we try, time just slips away. The things we have to do tend to crowd out the things we want to do, until the things we want to do become the things we have to do. December 31st is a hard deadline for many people when it comes to planning for income and potential tax deductions. The number of phone calls we are receiving at East Texas Communities Foundation (ETCF) is proof that people are trying to meet the December 31st deadline. In 2020, which was admittedly filled with months of uncertainty, ETCF received 60% of our contributions for the entire year during the month of December. There are less than two weeks now until the opportunity to make charitable gifts for 2021 comes to an end.
So, what can you do if you are running out of time? What can you do if you are just now getting a full picture of your income for the year, and you need to quickly distribute charitable gifts to reduce your tax bill? What can you do if you are pleasantly surprised at the amount of charitable giving your advisors recommend based on your 2021 financial circumstances, yet that amount greatly exceeds what you have been historically able to give each year? What can you do if you have a general idea of the charitable gifts you want to make this year, but you need more time to confirm your ideas match up with the needs of the charities you want to support? What can you do if you know exactly what you want to support, but you also know that the charity will not be ready for your gift until sometime next year? If you are feeling the pressure of running out of time to make thoughtful charitable distributions, I would like to remind you about the perfect year-end gift — a donor-advised fund.
One of the primary reasons individuals establish donor-advised funds (DAFs) at ETCF is the ability to make contributions in time to meet annual income tax deadlines, while simultaneously gaining more valuable time to make thoughtful distributions from their DAF to support the work of their favorite charities. Some donors only need a few more days to organize their thoughts and make distributions. Other donors need a few more weeks or months to confirm that their favorite charities are able to handle their gift. Still others utilize their DAF to make distributions over an extended period of years, even leaving a legacy for future generations. What an amazing gift — the gift of time.
In addition to timing, another reason to consider a DAF is simplicity. DAFs are easy to establish and use. A brief conversation is all that is required to create a simple gift agreement tailored to your personal situation. If you can answer eight simple questions, we can draft a DAF agreement to move your charitable giving to the next level of organization, efficiency, stewardship and effectiveness. The process can be completed in about an hour for most donors. DAFs are also very easy to use. Grants can be made as often as you like to support public charities across the street or across the country. ETCF staff can also help donors investigate charitable opportunities and answer any questions about how to use their fund.
DAFs can accept a wide variety of assets and also have the ability to grow tax free while invested at ETCF. ETCF and other community foundations can accept cash, securities, or more complex assets such as real estate, shares of closely-held businesses, cryptocurrencies and mineral interests. With significant resources tied to business and real estate investments, donors can maximize the efficiency of their charitable giving with a gift of these unique assets to a DAF. Once assets are received and liquidated, ETCF offers six different investment portfolios to meet a donor’s short-range or long-range investment objectives. Investment growth can add significantly to the amount of funds available to support local charities.
Whether you are looking for a way to convert a complex asset into a charitable gift, or solve an end-of-year timing problem, let me encourage you to consider establishing a donor-advised fund as your next best opportunity to Give Well.