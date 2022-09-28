I woke up hungry today but put off eating until I met friends for breakfast and a friendly book discussion. By mid-morning, I was hungry again, which likely meant I didn’t get enough protein at breakfast. So, I’ve snacked on some nuts to hold off a few more hours until lunch.
Even as I write this article, I wonder what lunch will be. In reflection, I must admit that I’m seldom hungry, I eat routinely and enjoy nourishing food, and my plate is always full. What words do you use to describe that? Healthy. Satisfied. Blessed.
Yesterday I heard disturbing numbers about the number of hungry people in America, making me wonder what that number looks like right here. For example, according to Feeding Americait’s estimated that 32,930 people in Smith County are food insecure.
They probably work up this morning hungry, just like me, but with fewer choices, little control over what they ate and may not know when and where the next meal comes from. That’s food insecurity, the limited or uncertain access to healthy food.
I grew up hearing my grandmother remind us that children in China didn’t have enough to eat, so I should be thankful for what we had and clean my plate. I remember occasionally thinking it would be okay with me if she shipped some of what was on my plate to those hungry children.
Today, pictures of hungry children come from many third-world countries. Many not only have limited access to healthy food but are also slowly dying from starvation.
But that isn’t what hunger looks like here in our community. Fortunately, there are organizations directly serving families needing more and better food.
St. Paul Children’s Services helps countless families with their food pantry and a summer feeding program for children. In addition, PATH provided food to over 6,000 families in 2021, touching more than 20,000 individuals. Both these organizations serve the needs of low-income families and neighborhoods in countless ways.
Northeast Texas Benevolence operates a small food pantry in the Noonday Community Center. The all-volunteer organization provides more than 25,000 pounds of food each year to families in rural areas southwest of Tyler, serving Smith, Anderson, Cherokee and Henderson counties.
The King’s Storehouse, another all-volunteer organization,located just northeast of downtown Tyler serves religious and secular nonprofit organizations. For example, many church pantries go to the King’s Storehouse to share with congregants and those in need.
Our region is fortunate to have the East Texas Food Bank providing food and nutrition services to low-income families at risk of hunger throughout East Texas. Their website cites a recent study, “Map the Meal Gap 2021,” that revealed that 16% of East Texans within their multi-county service area, including approximately 24% of children, are food-insecure and at risk of hunger.
Constantly accessing the needs of local organizations, their website reveals an increasing need to help families, including those still reeling with challenges from the COVID-19 virus. Despite heated debates over the end of the pandemic, the illness and resulting lost wages still impact many folks.As a result, manyhave sought food assistance for the first time.
Did you know that much of the food that food banks provide to nonprofit organizations and church pantries comes from grocery store donations, food drives and some governmental sources?But each source is challenged to meet the needs here and around the country.
With fewer donations the East Texas Food Bank must purchase more food, paying more per pound, and in turn, charge higher fees to nonprofit organizations.
With the beginning of fall and pumpkins and turkeys right around the corner, let’s remember that more than thirty thousand folks – maybe folks we know – are struggling to eat. No one organization can serve them all. So each organization I mentioned is needed, plus the services of so many others.And every dollar we donate, every can of food we give, and every volunteer hour matters to families who will never know who we are. Find an organization you care about and give today.
Dawn Franks, the author of the e-book Giving Fingerprints, is CEO of Your Philanthropy. She provideshigh-touch advising services to families, businesses, and foundations to maximize impact and enhance the giving experience.
She writes a blog, the YP Journal, at www.your-philanthropy.com. Comments and questions are welcome. Send to info@your-philanthropy.com.