FORNEY — Lily Beckham had a hat trick and goalkeepers Chloe Murlin and Mia Rios combined for the shutout as the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders defeated North Forney 7-0 on Friday in a District 10-6A girls soccer match.
Along with Beckham's three goals, Ella Rose Embry had two goals. Also scoring for the Lady Raiders were Kyleigh D’Spain and Jenna Barnes.
D'Spain had two assists with one each from Caroline Randall, Embry and Beckham.
The Lady Raiders (9-2-2, 1-1) are on the road again on Tuesday, traveling to meet Rockwall-Heath in a 7:15 p.m. contest. The Lady Falcons (0-8-2, 0-2) are scheduled to host Mesquite at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.