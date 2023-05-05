GIRLS
Player of Year: Faith Acker, Winnsboro or Ay’Lasia Fantroy, Palestine
Offensive Player of Year: Kalyse Buffin, Tyler or Jordyn Warren, Hawkins or Ay’Lasia Fantroy, Palestine
Defensive Player of Year: Khayla Garrett, Brownsboro or Brooke Everest, Lindale or Kya Cook,, Chapel Hill or Taniyah Elmore, Tyler or Allison Rickman, Canton
Newcomer of Year: Mattie Dollar, Martin’s Mill (I know Braylah Miller for Tyler was good, wish I had her full stats, but Dollar was also best player on state team) or Paige Gilmore, Grace or Lily Cervantes, Canton … Coach Fitts suggested an All-Newcomer Team Could have these 4 with the Whitehouse girl, probably 1-2 options also. Would be interesting to do if you want. Would have to see if we have enough to do it with boys too though)
Coach of Year: Devan Loftis, Grace Community
FIRST TEAM
Faith Acker, Winnsboro
Ay’Lasia Fantroy, Palestine
Kalyse Buffin, Tyler
Marley Keith, Lindale
Hillary Dawson, Malakoff
Khyra Garrett, Brownsboro
Kya Cook, Chapel Hill
Kitty Eldridge, LaPoynor
Amari Welch, Canton
Landry Jones, Van
Marisa Richardson, Van
Jordyn Warren, Hawkins
SECOND TEAM
Allison Rickman, Canton
DJ Kincade, Chapel Hill
Kate Lindsey, Martin’s Mill
Libby Rogers, Martin’s Mill
Tre’Anah Coppock, Bullard
Ella Tyner, Edgewood
Sealy Hines, Neches
THIRD TEAM
Senoj Jones, Tyler Legacy
Brooklyn McPherson, Edgewood
Wila Davis, Frankston
Carly Tucker, Bullard
Payton Maze, LaPoynor
Karlee Andrade, New Summerfield
Paige Gilmore, Grace Community