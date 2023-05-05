GIRLS

Player of Year: Faith Acker, Winnsboro or Ay’Lasia Fantroy, Palestine

Offensive Player of Year: Kalyse Buffin, Tyler or Jordyn Warren, Hawkins or Ay’Lasia Fantroy, Palestine

Defensive Player of Year: Khayla Garrett, Brownsboro or Brooke Everest, Lindale or Kya Cook,, Chapel Hill or Taniyah Elmore, Tyler or Allison Rickman, Canton

Newcomer of Year: Mattie Dollar, Martin’s Mill (I know Braylah Miller for Tyler was good, wish I had her full stats, but Dollar was also best player on state team) or Paige Gilmore, Grace or Lily Cervantes, Canton … Coach Fitts suggested an All-Newcomer Team Could have these 4 with the Whitehouse girl, probably 1-2 options also. Would be interesting to do if you want. Would have to see if we have enough to do it with boys too though)

Coach of Year: Devan Loftis, Grace Community

FIRST TEAM

Faith Acker, Winnsboro

Ay’Lasia Fantroy, Palestine

Kalyse Buffin, Tyler

Marley Keith, Lindale

Hillary Dawson, Malakoff

Khyra Garrett, Brownsboro

Kya Cook, Chapel Hill

Kitty Eldridge, LaPoynor

Amari Welch, Canton

Landry Jones, Van

Marisa Richardson, Van

Jordyn Warren, Hawkins

SECOND TEAM

Allison Rickman, Canton

DJ Kincade, Chapel Hill

Kate Lindsey, Martin’s Mill

Libby Rogers, Martin’s Mill

Tre’Anah Coppock, Bullard

Ella Tyner, Edgewood

Sealy Hines, Neches

THIRD TEAM

Senoj Jones, Tyler Legacy

Brooklyn McPherson, Edgewood

Wila Davis, Frankston

Carly Tucker, Bullard

Payton Maze, LaPoynor

Karlee Andrade, New Summerfield

Paige Gilmore, Grace Community

 

