Tyler Legacy’s Charlotte Hackney captured medalist honors in the District 10-6A Girls Golf Tournament held Wednesday and Thursday at Cedar Creek Country Club between Kemp and Mabank.
The Lady Raiders finished third as a team.
Hackney finished first in the individual race with a two-round score of 164 (81-83).
Hackney, along with teammate Carly Ogletree earned first-team all-district honors. Ogletree finished ninth with a score of 196 (103-93).
Rockwall won the district championship with a 735 (363-372), followed by Rockwall-Heath (386-385—771), Tyler Legacy (404-372—776), Rockwall B (389-429—818) and Dallas Skyline (491-486—977).
Other members of the Lady Raiders are KyAmbria Acy (105-96—201), Ella Harbold (115-100—215) and Rowan Reynolds (122-113—235).
John Taylor coaches the Lady Raiders.
Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath advance to the Class 6A Region II Tournament, along with Hackney on April 21-22 at Bear Ridge Golf Club in Waco.
