LONGVIEW — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders, led by medalist Charlotte Hackney, started the 2021 golf season by capturing the Spring Hill Lady Panther Invitational on Monday at Wood Hollow Golf Course.
Hackney carded a 79 and the Lady Raiders won the team championship with a total of 369.
Others on the Legacy first-place team were: KyAmbria Acy (87), Carly Ogletree (100), Ella Harbold (103) and Reese Cooper (105).
The Bullard Lady Panthers, led by Adyson Pipkin's 88, finished second at 387. Other members of the Bullard's squad are Faith Baiza 96, Katie Capps 100, Amaya Johnson 103 and Natasha Johnson 104.
Spring Hill placed third at 388. Faith Chinn led the Lady Panthers with an 84. Other SH golfers were Alexis Grubb (100), Mia Taylor (100) and Max Morton (104).
---
Spring Hill Lady Panther Invitational
Monday
Wood Hollow Golf Course, Longview
LEGACY (369): Charlotte Hackney 79, KyAmbria Acy 87, Carly Ogletree 100, Ella Harbold 103, Reese Cooper 105
BULLARD (387): Katie Capps 100, Adyson Pipkin 88, Faith Baiza 96, Amaya Johnson 103, Natasha Johnson 104
SPRING HILL (388): Faith Chinn 84, Max Morton 104, Alexis Grubb 100, Mia Traylor 100; Starlynn Crisler (DNF)
PINE TREE (409): Emily Smith 104, Meredith Fisher 89, Chloe Chandler 104, Sarah Wilson 112, Madalyn Scaggs 115
HALLSVILLE (417): Kinley Pessel 85, Nadia Lilly 101, Emma Thompson 120, Savanna Vera 111
LONGVIEW (425): Lexie Gannon 93, Hailey Patterson 93, Divya Nirmal 112, Zoe Hightower 107, Mikeia Robertson 119
CARTHAGE (433): Madeline Atkerson 112, Sadie Smith 118, Abi Depriest 109, Sinclair Black 100, Cammie Davis 112
MEDALISTS: Taylor White, Spring Hill 111; Brantley Coggins, Spring Hill 122; Trinity Brooks, Sabine 110; Caitlin Bates, Sabine 123; Emma Nunn, Bullard 97; Alayna Fehner, Carthage 107; Maci Gunn, Carthage 117; Jaquelyn Travis, Carthage 119; Sophie Cook, Trinity School of Texas 95; Emily Sparks, Trinity School of Texas 103; Ella Stevens, Trinity School of Texas 121; Makenzie Alexander, Whitehouse104; Aly Navarro, Whitehouse 100; Lily Ann Weissmann, Whitehouse 116; Ava Turlington, Henderson 107; Kyndall Burton,Henderson 122; Emma Young, LaPoynor 122; Brianna Howard, LaPoynor 123; Emily Klutts, LaPoynor 123