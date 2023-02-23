The Brook Hill Lady Guard captured first place on Wednesday in the Brook Hill Invitational Golf Tournament held at Pine Springs Golf Club in Tyler.
Brook Hill, paced by medalist Carly Ogletree who carded an 80, won the girls division with a 377.
Other members of the title team are Jena Ogletree (90), Haleigh Rozell (103), Abby Garcia (104) and Brett Lee Beller (106).
Tatum finished second with a 382, followed by Grace Community (388), Brook Hill II (396), Bullard (417) and All Saints (419).
Tatum’s Hannah Marcott was runner-up medalist with an 83 with Lady Guard Jena Ogletree taking the bronze.
Joining Marcott on the Tatum silver squad are Abby Sorenson, 99; Brynlee Mims, 99; Kaylei Stroud, 101; and Ava Quick, 102.
Members of the bronze team from Grace are Malynn Hable, 95; Layla Sullivan, 96; Caitlynn Cooper, 98; Rowan Reynolds, 99; and Brynn Ballard, 100.
Brook Hill Invitational Golf Tournament
Date: Feb. 22
Pine Springs Golf Club, Tyler
Brook Hill I, 377: Carly Ogletree, 80; Jena Ogletree, 90; Haleigh Rozell, 103; Abby Garcia, 104; Brett Lee Beller, 106;
Tatum, 382: Hannah Marcott, 83; Abby Sorenson, 99; Brynlee Mims, 99; Kaylei Stroud, 101; Ava Quick, 102;
Grace, 388: Malynn Hable, 95; Layla Sullivan, 96; Caitlynn Cooper, 98; Rowan Reynolds, 99; Brynn Ballard, 100;
Brook Hill II, 396: Lauren Foster, 95, Brianna Briggs, 96, Brady Bellar, 102, Abigail Nichols, 103, Rylee Griffin, 105;
Bullard, 417: Abby Grisham, 99, Maddie Schrader, 105; Vanesa Chavez, 106; Taylor Milikien, 107;
All Saints, 419: Kayla Decampos, 100; Marley Johnson, 105; Maddie Hoover, 107; Abbey Hahn, 107; Gillian Ricks 108.
Medalist
Arp: Jocelyn Rodrigues, 103; Reese Pinkerton, 108; Journey Hawkins, 108;
Athens: Emma Gore, 107; Kattie Garcia, 107;
Beckville: Maddie McAfee, 100; Mari Johnson, 103; Violet Charles, 106;
Brook Hill: Bella Barber, 106;
Brownsboro: Adrianna Gonzalez, 108;
Chilton: Neilasia Wilson, 107;
Gary: Ava Maloy, 108;
Tatum: Taydem Barker, 106; Jordyn Murphy, 107.