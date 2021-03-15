The All Saints Lady Trojans, led by medalist Sidney Robertson, captured first place in the Lufkin Lady Panther Invitational on Monday at Crown Colony Country Club in Lufkin.
The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders, paced by third-place medalist KyAmbria Acy, finished third. The Lady Raiders had won fourth straight tournaments.
All Saints won with a team score of 409, followed by host Lufkin (409), Tyler Legacy A (421), Lufkin Hudson (446), Livingston (446), Pollok Central (482) and Tyler Legacy B (485). All Saints won in a playoff.
Robertson, a freshman, carded a 79 to take first place individually. Other members of the Lady Trojans, coached by Sean Fleming, were Conley Cavender (98), Taylor Phillips (114) and Maggie Maxey (118).
Joining Acy on the Lady Raiders squad were Carly Ogletree (99), Rowan Reynolds (114), Ella Harbold (114) and Jenna Ogletree.
The Lady Trojans will host the All Saints Invitational on Monday, March 22 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.