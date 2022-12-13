HAWKINS — Jordyn Warren led a balanced scoring attack as the Hawkins Lady Hawks defeated the Ore City Lady Rebels, 68-7, on Tuesday in the District 21-2A girls basketball opener.
Warren paced the way with 21 points, while adding seven steals, five assists and two rebounds.
Taetum Smith was also in double figures with 12 points. Others contributing to the Lady Hawks win were Laney Wilson (8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals), Carmen Turner (5 points, 4 steals, 2 rebounds), Kylie Adams (5 points), Londyn Wilson (4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals), Kalyn Ellison (3 points), Alaya Scoggins (2 points), Haylie Warrick (2 points) and Jentri Evans (2 points).
Jlynn Watkins and Tori Cummins led the Lady Rebels with three points apiece. Kaylei Watkins added one point.
Hawkins is scheduled to visit Big Sandy on Friday.