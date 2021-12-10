Canton 56, Dallas Oak Cliff Faith Family 47
CANTON — Hannah Cordell and Amari Welch combined for 30 points to help lead the Canton Eaglettes to a 56-47 win over Dallas Oak Cliff Faith Family on Friday in a non-district girls basketball game.
Cordell led with 16 points while Welch had 14.
Others scoring for the Eaglettes (11-5) were Ashtyn Norrell (9), Payton Bray (5), Allison Rickman (3), Katie Wilkerson (3), Amrie Clower (2), Airianna Pickens (2) and Emory Rhoten (2).
Taja Bennet led the Lady Eagles (10-6) with 15 points while Tamia Dolls added 14.
The Eaglettes are scheduled to host Dallas Woodrow Wilson on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Wills Point 49, Hawkins 46
EDGEWOOD — The Hawkins Lady Hawks fell to the Wills Point Lady Tigers 49-46 on Friday in the Edgewood Invitational Girls Basketball Tournament.
Taetum Smith and Tenley Conde led the Lady Hawks in scoring with 12 points each. Lynli Dacus also scored in double-digits with 11 points. Smith pulled down six rebounds and Conde pulled down seven rebounds. Laney Wilson scored five points and added eight rebounds and two steals. Carmen Turner added four points, five rebounds, and two assists. Makena Warren scored 2 points.
Gladewater 93, Pittsburg 73
HARLETON — Jakiyah Bell erupted for 44 points, adding eight rebounds, five assists and five steals, and Gladewater advanced to the title game of the Harleton Tournament with a 93-73 win over Pittsburg.
Calice Henderson just missed a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and four steals. Alexis Boyd had 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and three blocks, Kiyona Parker nine points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals, Kyla Lincoln eight points and two steals and Sydney Keller five points and two rebounds.
Beckville 55, Wells 43
GARY — Amber Harris dominated inside with 17 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks — adding three steals and a couple of assists — as the Beckville Ladycats advanced to the title game of the Gary Tournament with a 55-43 win over Wells.
McKinna Chamness added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for Beckville. Emily Dean finished with nine points, seven rebounds and two steals, Lexi Barr six points and two assists, Laney Jones five points and three rebounds, Reese Dudley one point and four rebounds and Kiara Willis one point and four steals.
New Diana 46, Harmony 25
DIANA — Amber Hitt sored 15 points, Kamrin Woodall added 11 and New Diana earned a 46-25 win over Harmony on Friday.
Hitt also had six rebounds, and Woodall finished with two rebounds and two steals for New Diana, which led 25-10 at halftime. Katherine Yount scored seven points and added three rebounds. Sarah Yount had seven points, four steals and two rebounds, Rylee Camp four points, four rebounds and five steals and Starrmia Dixon two points and five rebounds.