ATHENS — The Brownsboro Bearettes stayed unbeaten in District 14-4A basketball, scoring a 69-21 win over Wills Point Saturday at Athens High School.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but was postponed due to icy road conditions.
The Bearettes improve to 32-2 overall and 9-0 in district.
Brownsboro jumped out to an 18-3 first quarter lead and cruised from there.
Mekhayia Moore led the Bearettes with 16 points, while Paris Miller (14), Allie Cooper (10) and Khyra Garrett (10 were also in double figures.
Also scoring for Brownsboro were Rebecca Rumbo (6), Karis Fisher (5), Khayla Garrett ($), Caylor Blackmon (2) and Tori Hooker (2).
Jamya Lyons-Brown led the Lady Tigers with nine points, followed by Riley Kinney (7), Payton Lawson (3), Kinley Collins (1) and Antronea Jackson (1).
Brownsboro is scheduled to play at Canton on Tuesday and Wills Point (16-13, 1-8) is slated to host Athens.
Troup 47, Arp 39
ARP — Jessie Minnix, Maddy Griffin and Sarah Neel combined for 33 points as the Troup Lady Tigers scored a 47-39 win over the Arp Lady Tigers on Saturday in a District 16-3A game.
Minnix led with 12 points, followed by Griffin (11) and Neel (10. Also scoring for Troup were Ashia Franklin (8) and Bailey Blanton (6).
Neel had three 3-pointers with Griffin and Franklin swishing two each. Minnix added one trey.
Cyla Nelson-Rose led Arp with 15 points, followed by Kyia Horton (8), Abigail Nichols (5), Trinidy Dixon (5) and Kyleigh Pawlik (4).
Troup (16-15, 7-6) plays host to Elysian Fields at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Arp (7-18, 5-8) is scheduled to visit Tatum at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Hawkins 74, Carlisle 13
PRICE — The Hawkins Lady Hawks improved to 9-0 in District 21-2A with a 74-13 victory over Carlisle on Saturday.
Lynli Dacus led all scorers with 16 points. She added five assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Jordyn Warren (7 steals, 4 assists, 3 rebounds) and Makena Warren (7 assists, 6 rebounds, 4 steals) combined for 28 points.
Other Lady Hawk contributors were: Taetum Smith (7 points, 5 steals, 2 rebounds), Laney Wilson (6 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals), Tenley Conde (5 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists), Kalyn Ellison (3 points, 3 steals), Abby McQueen (3 points, 1 assist), Haylie Warrick (2 points, 2 steals), Londyn Wilson (2 points, 1 rebound) and Carmen Turner (2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal).
Dacus had three 3-pointers with one each by J. Warren and Smith.
Hawkins (18-6) is scheduled to host Union Grove at 6 p.m. Tuesday.