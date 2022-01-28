Bishop Gorman 51, All Saints 12
Kate Cleofe scored 11 points and Maria Kariampuzha added 10 as the No. 3 Bishop Gorman Lady Crusaders defeated All Saints 51-12 on Friday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 girls basketball game at Haddad Gymnasium.
Others scoring for the Lady Crusaders were Ellie Coan (6), Elizabeth Mahfood (6), Laura McInnis (5), Alexa Remigio (4), Grace Paniagua (4), Grace Coan (2), Jailynn Lynn (2) and Isabella Toliver (1).
Kat Neal led the Lady Trojans with four points, followed by Maddie Leete (3), Janssen Chisholm (2), Taylor Phillips (2) and Olivia Goedeke (1).
Chapel Hill 50, Kilgore 31
NEW CHAPEL HILL — DJ Kincade and Kylei Griffin each scored 15 points as Chapel Hill defeated Kilgore on Friday in a District 16-4A girls basketball game.
Griffin had five steals and Kincade added four steals.
DISTRICT 15-5A
P. TREE 57, S. SPRINGS 37: Kaylea Givens scored 13 point to pace a balanced Lady Pirate scoring attack, and Pine Tree rolled to a 57-37 win over Sulphur Springs at the Pirate Center.
Mariyah Furay and Jalen Scroggins had 10 points apiece for Pine Tree, and Aaliyah Oliver chipped in with nine. Scroggins added six rebounds, and Givens came up with four steals.
HALLSVILLE 37, MARSHALL 32: MARSHALL - Hallsville trailed Marshall for the majority of the game Friday night, but the Ladycats came away with the 37-32 win over the Lady Mavs.
Marshall is now 7-2 in district play while Hallsville is 5-5.
Hallsville’s Aubrey Marjason was the game’s leading scorer with 12 points. Catherine Warford was right behind him with 11. McKenzie Reese scored five while Faith Baliraine and Teagan Hill each came away with four points.
JaKayla Rusk and Tierrani Johnson each tossed in seven points to lead Marshall in scoring. Serenity Jackson was right behind them with six. Alyssa Helton recorded four points. Are’Anna Gill Kamryn Turner had three points apiece. Jakairi Blacknell finished the night with two points.
Hallsville will be home Tuesday to play host to Pine Tree for senior night. Marshall will be on the road against Longview.
DISTRICT 16-4A
HENDERSON 39, S. HILL 35: The Henderson Lady Lions outscored Spring Hill 12-8 in the final quarter to earn a 39-35 win over the Lady Panthers on Friday at Panther Gymnasium.
Neither team led by more than six in the game.
Jorden Writt paced Henderson with 17 points and three assists. Taylor Helton added eight points and eight rebounds, Kiera Dunham six points, Venecia Medford five points, Taylor Lybrand two points and Kara Washington one point.
Zailey McGhee scored 17 points and Laila Thompson added 10 for the Lady Panthers in the loss.
DISTRICT 15-3A
GLADEWATER 58, N. DIANA 41: GLADEWATER - The Gladewater Lady Bears raced out to an 18-point lead after one quarter on the way to a 58-41 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles on Friday.
Kiyona Parker recorded a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double and added five steals and five assists for Gladewater (23-4, 9-0). Jakiyah Bell finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Kyla Lincoln dropped in eight points and added wo steals. Alexis Boyd scored four points and added five rebounds, two steals and two blocks. MaKayla Police had four points and two steals, Sydney Keller two points, three steals, two assists and two rebounds, Ramya Ransom and Teya Grooms two points apiece and Kamryn Floyd one point, four rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Amber Hitt and Katherine Yount scored 10 points apiece in the loss for New Diana. Hitt added five rebounds and four steals and Yount two rebounds and two steals. Layla Stapleton added six points and two rebounds, Alexis Miller six points, two rebounds and three steals, Rylee Camp five points, Sarah Yount two points and five rebounds and Starrmia Dixon two points and two rebounds.
SABINE 70, DAINGERFIELD 22: LIBERTY CITY - Maddie Furrh scored 18 points to lead four Lady Cardinals into twin figures, and Sabine opened up a big lead early on the way to a 70-22 win over Daingerfield.
Ashlynn Davis added 14, Claudia Simmons 12 and Addy Gresham 10 for Sabine (19-8, 7-2), which led 21-2 after one quarter and 41-8 at halftime. Tayla Calico and Ally Gresham had four points apiece, Breanna Evans two and Ella Roberts one.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 54, HARLETON 30: HARLETON - The Tatum Lady Eagles, paced by Summer Dancy-Vasquez's 12 points, improved to 11-0 in district play and 20-6 overall with a 54-30 win over Harleton.
Dancy-Vasquez also had seven assists and five steals for Tatum, which outscored Harleton 31-14 in the middle two quarters. Trinity Edwards finished with nine points, three rebounds, three steals and three assists. Aundrea Bradley added eight points, four rebounds, five steals and two assists, Kerrigan Biggs five points, five rebounds and four steals, Jade Moore-Simon five points, two rebounds and two steals, Emma Wiley five points, three rebounds and three assists, Katelyn Jacobs four points, six rebounds and two steals, Kaleigh Hooker three points and two rebounds, and Rhianna Harris three points, two rebounds and two assists.
DISTRICT 21-2A
HAWKINS 87, BECKVILLE 41: HAWKINS - All five Hawkins starters scored in twin figures, and the Lady Hawks moved to 7-0 in district play with an 87-41 win over Beckville.
Lynli Dacus led the way for Hawkins with 24 points to go along with four rebounds and seven steals. Jordyn Warren added 22 points, five rebounds, four steals and nine assists, Laney Wilson 11 points and seven rebounds, Makena Warren 10 points, 10 rebounds and three steals and Tenley Conde 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Haylie Warrick added six points and Carmen Turner four for Hawkins.
McKinna Chamness scored 13 points and added three rebounds for Beckville. Amber Harris finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and six steals, Emily Dean six points and four rebounds, Laney Jones four points and seven rebounds, Reese Dudley four points, Lexi Barr three points, three rebounds and two steals and Kiara Willis three points and four rebounds.
U. GROVE 35, B. SANDY 22: UNION GROVE - The Union Grove Lady Lions improved to 19-11 overall and 6-1 in district pay with a 35-22 win over Big Sandy.
Sumeet Mattu scored 13 points to pace Union rove. Gracie Stanford added nine, Taylor Campbell six, Brady Colby three and Macey Roberts and Ava Wightman two apiece.
DISTRICT 14-4A
BROWNSBORO 72, ATHENS 27: BROWNSBORO - Paris Miller scored 22 points, Allie Cooper added 11 for the Bearettes and Brownsboro moved to 30-2 overall and 7-0 in the district with a 72-27 win over Athens.
Tori Hooker added nine points, Rebecca Rumbo eight, Mekhayia Moore six, Khayla Garrett five, Khyra Garrett and Caylor Blackmon four apiece and Emma Barrentine three.
LATE THURSDAY
ATHENS 44, ST. MARY'S 33: Athens Christian earned a 44-23 win over St. Mary's on Thursday.
Kassidy McCullough scored six points to go along with 15 rebounds and two steals in the loss for St. Mary's. Mia Kittner added eight points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists, Rebecca Dunn four points and four rebounds, Kimber Kittner 10 rebounds and Alexandra Cruz two points.
MCLEOD 52, CLARKSVILLE 31: CLARKSVILLE - Ella Lambeth finished with 19 points, six rebounds and seven steals, and the McLeod Lady Longhorns pulled away for a 52-31 win over Clarksville.
Chassie Gryder added 13 points, five rebounds and two steals for McLeod, which outscored Clarksville 17-11 in the final eight minutes. Rielyn Schubert contributed seven points and four rebounds, Kenslee Cross five points and six rebounds, Regan Johnson five points, four steals, two rebounds and two assists, Stormy Johnson two points, two steals and two rebounds and Sarah Ragland one point.