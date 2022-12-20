EDGEWOOD — Blair McPherson and Brooklyn McPherson combined for 29 points in leading the Edgewood Lady Bulldogs to a 64-17 victory over the Prairiland Lady Patriots on Tuesday in a District 12-3A basketball game.
Edgewood bounced out to a 19-3 first-quarter lead and never looked back. The Lady Bulldogs improve to 12-5 overall and 3-0 in district.
Blair McPherson had 16 points with Brooklyn McPherson adding 13.
Others scoring for the Lady Bulldogs were Anna Nicholson (9), Ansley Cassell (5), Kassidy Paul (4), Brooke Elliott (3), Brille Ditto (2) and Tristen Smith (1).
Edgewood is scheduled to participate in the Wimberley Tournament beginning Dec. 28.
Van 53, Palestine 41
PALESTINE — Marisa Richardson hit for 17 points and added five steals as the Van Lady Vandals defeated the Palestine LadyCats 53-41 on Tuesday ina District 16-4A girls basketball game.
Alyasia Fantroy led Palestine with 26 points and 12 rebounds with Jan'aa Johnson adding 14 points.
Others contributing to Van's victory were Jordan Ryan (8 points, 5 rebounds), Mikyla Bachert (6 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists), and Landry Jones (5 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals).
Van (8-2, 1-1) next plays in the Quitman Tournament Dec. 28-29.