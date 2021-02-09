SEEDING GAME
WASKOM 59, HARLETON 39: MARSHALL - Two of Harrison County’s Ladycat basketball teams went head-to-head in a tiebreaker to decide on playoff seeding in District 15-3A Tuesday night in Marshall.
Ultimately, it was Waskom that came away with the 59-39 win to earn the No. 2 seed. Both teams entered the contest with 10-4 district records.
Nattiea Chatman was the game’s leading scorer with 20 points for Waskom. Skyie Middlebrook was next in line with 12. Leanna Garrett, Malayah Fields and Jaynai Miles each scored seven points apiece. Makayla Jeter finished with six.
Paiton Little led Harleton in scoring with 10 points. Meredith Sellers scored seven while Amber Hitt and Katie Holliday each tossed in six points. Haylea Murray recorded four points while Hannah Cartwright, Ashanti Johnson and Remmington Stinebaugh all came away with two points.
Harleton will go head-to-head with Sabine in the bi-district round of the playoffs Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Hallsville. Waskom is scheduled to take on White Oak in Hallsville at 8 p.m. Friday.
DISTRICT 21-2A
BECKVILLE 50, OVERTON 26: BECKVILLE - Hannah Sharpless led a balanced scoring attack for Beckville with 13 points as the Ladycats notched a 50-26 win against Overton.
Baylie Seegers added nine points for Beckville. McKinna Chamess and Haley Straubie added eight apiece, Amber Harris five, Lexi Barr four and Emily Dean three. Harris led with six rebounds. Sharpless had five steals, Seegers and Straubie four apiece and Barr and Dean three each.
PRIVATE
HEAT 79, TCA 22: Jordan Parker scored 36 points en route to a double-double night, Brailey Brown knocked down seven 3-pointers and finished with 23 points and Longview HEAT cruised to a 79-22 win over Trinity Christian Academy.
Parker added five assists and five steals, and Brown chipped in with six steals and four rebounds for HEAT - which outscored TCA 31-3 in the second stanza. Laynie Walton finished with eight points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals, Maddie Wright six points and 17 rebounds, Abbey Gallant six points and eight rebounds and Jenna Parker six assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
LATE MONDAY
P. PEWITT 40, N. BOSTON 35: TEXARKANA - Jailyn Smith scored 10 of her team-leading 15 points in the second quarter, Sissy Jones did most of her damage in the third and the Paul Pewitt Lady Brahmas notched a 40-35 win over New Boston in a District 14-3A playoff seeding game.
Calli Osmon finished with 10 points and Jones had eight for Paul Pewitt, which faced DeKalb for the district's top playoff seed on Tuesday.
U. GROVE 80, GLADEWATER 44: UNION GROVE - Carleigh Judd led the way with 24 points, Macey Alston was close behind with 21 and the Union Grove Lady Lions turned up for the Class 2A playoffs with an 80-44 win over Gladewater.
Makena Littlejohn added 16 for Union Grove, which outscored the Lady Bears 33-12 in the second quarter to build a 44-20 halftime lead. Macey Roberts scored eight points, Ava Wightman five, Bailey Clowers four and Gracie Winn two.
Hai'leigh Oliver scored 18 points in the loss for Gladewater.
Union Grove will open the playoffs on Thursday with a 6 p.m. contest against Cushing in Arp. Gladewater will open the 3A playoffs at Longview's Lobo Coliseum with a 7 p.m. contest Thursday against Elysian Fields.