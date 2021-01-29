LUFKIN — Alecia Rivera-Scott poured in 17 points as the Lufkin Lady Panthers finished strong on their way to a key 42-34 win over the Whitehouse Lady Cats in District 16-5A girls basketball action at Panther Gym Friday night.
Courtnee Morgan scored 10 points as the Lady Panthers (10-11, 4-4) moved within a win of clinching a playoff spot by battling their way past Whitehouse.
Suzie Moran led the way with nine points for Whitehouse (5-11, 2-6), which stayed in the game by hitting 19-of-24 free throws despite making only seven field goals on the night.
Lufkin (4-4 in district) travels to face Tyler High on Tuesday night for a 6:45 p.m. game. Whitehouse is slated to visit Huntsville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.