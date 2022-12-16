Hawkins 84, Big Sandy 25
BIG SANDY — Taetum Smith hit for 25 points to help power the Hawkins Lady Hawks to an 84-25 win over the Big Sandy LadyCats on Friday in a District 21-2A girls basketball game.
The Lady Hawks improve to 2-0 in district.
Smith also had seven steals, two rebounds and an assist.
Other contributors for Hawkins were Laney Wilson (14 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists), Jordyn Warren (13 points, 10 assists, 4 steals), Alaya Scoggins (9 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals), Londyn Wilson (9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists), Kalyn Ellison (6 points), Haylie Warrick (5 points, 4 rebounds) and Carmen Turner (3 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals).
Hawkins won the JV game, 47-6.