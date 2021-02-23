Frankston 46, Bruceville-Eddy 32
CENTERVILLE — Abbie Ramsey scored 18 points to lead Frankston to a 46-32 win over Bruceville-Eddy on Tuesday in a Class 2A Region II girls basketball area playoff game.
Ramsey scored 14 of her points in the first half.
Brianna Looney had 12 points, and Maggie Caveness added 7 points.
Frankston led 12-7 after the first quarter, 30-22 at halftime and 41-26 after three quarters.
Frankston will meet district foe LaPoynor in the regional quarterfinals. LaPoynor defeated Marlin 51-36.
CLASS 4A
GILMER 46, ATHENS 44: NEW CHAPEL HILL - Haylee Jordan went double-double on Athens with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes advanced to the regional quarterfinals with a 46-44 win.
Mdyson Tate had 10 points, Addy Walker nine, LeLe Morton seven, Jaycee Harris three and Abbey Bradshaw two for Gilmer, which trailed 13-12 after one quarter, led 29-24 at the half.
Tate had nine rebounds and Bradshaw six. Raeven Harris handed out three assists, and Bradshaw and Jordan added two steals apiece. Jordan also blocked six shots.
Gilmer will meet Lindale at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Spring Hill's Panther Gymnasium.
CLASS 3A
MPCH 63, TATUM 26: ORE CITY - Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill built a 20-10 lead after one quarter and steadily pulled away for a 63-26 area playoff win over Tatum.
Trinity Edwards had 15 points, five rebounds and two steals in the loss for Tatum. Kerrigan Biggs added six points, four rebounds and two steals, Emma Wiley three points, Kayla Jones two points and 15 rebounds, Jaliyah Leatch three assists and Takayla Bradley two rebounds. Summer Dancy-Vasquez finished with two rebounds and three assists.
MT. VERNON 63, GLADEWATER 51: MOUNT PLEASANT - A big fourth quarter helped Mount Vernon pul laway for a 63-51 win over the Gladewater Lady Bears in an area playoff game.
Mount Vernon held a slim 45-41 lead before outscoring the Lady Bears 18-10 in the final eight minutes.
Hai'leigh Oliver and Calice Henderson had 20 points apiece in the loss for Gladewater. JaKiyah Bell and Sydney Spurlock scored three apiece, Bri Boyd and Kamryn Floyd two each and Ebony Pipkin one. Bell had seven rebounds, and Boyd and Henderson added five apiece. Oliver finished with three steals.
CLASS 2A
U. GROVE 50, BROADDUS 44: CUSHING - Macey Alston tossed in 18 points, Carleigh Judd added 15 for the Lady Lions and Union Grove rallied for a 50-44 win over Broaddus in area playoff action.
Gracie Stanford and Gracie Winn added five points apiece for Union Grove, which trailed 37-32 heading into the final quarter. Makena Littlejohn chipped in with two points, and Bailey Clowers and Macey Roberts added two apiece.
Union Grove will face Timpson at 6 p.m. tonight at New Summerfield in a regional quarterfinal game.