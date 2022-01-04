Henderson 44, Spring Hill 42
HENDERSON — Taylor Helton and Kara Washington combined for 25 points, and the Henderson Lady Lions earned a 44-42 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers on Tuesday in District 16-4A.
Helton had 15 points, five rebounds and three blocks for Henderson, which led 26-19 at halftime. Washington finished with 10 points and two steals. Taylor Lybrand chipped in with six points and two rebounds, Venecia Medford five points, four steals and two assists, Jorden Writt five points, Ty'Easha Mosley two points and Kieara Dunham one point.
Spring Hill trailed by 15 in the second half, but narrow the gap and tied things in the fourth quarter. The Lady Panthers had two possessions in the last 20 seconds, but couldn't convert.
Zailey McGhee paced Spring Hill with 25 points. Laila Thompson added 10, Laney Linseisen four and Claire Fielder three.
Gladewater 60, New Diana 35
DIANA — The Gladewater Lady Bears rallied for a 60-35 District 15-3A win over the New Diana Lady Eagles.
Jakiyah Bell had 25 points, 15 rebounds, five steals and two assists for Gladewater, which moved to 17-4 overall and 3-0 in district play with the win.
Kiyona Parker had 10 points, eight steals, four assists, three rebounds and two blocks. MaKayla Police added eight points, five assists and two steals, Alexis Boyd six points, 13 blocks and six rebounds and Kamryn Floyd six points, two rebounds and two steals.
Amber Hitt had 17 points and six rebounds in the loss for New Diana, which led 13-9 after one quarter.
Sarah Yount finished with eight points and eight rebounds for the Lady Eagles. Rylee Camp had six points and three rebounds, Layla Stapleton two points and six rebounds and Katherine Yount two points, three rebounds and three steals.
Winnsboro 93, Harmony 28
HARMONY — Faith Acker poured in 31 points, including 16 in the third quarter, in leading Winnsboro past Harmony, 93-28 in District 13-3A.
Lanie Trimble scored 10 points in the loss for Harmony. Lillie Jones added seven, Jenci Seahorn six, Rendi Seahorn four and Maecy Toland one.
Beckville 31, Tyler HEAT
BECKVILLE — McKinna Chamness recorded a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double to pace Beckville in a 31-28 win over Tyler HEAT.
Emily Dean finished with seven points, four rebounds and two assists for Beckville. Amber Harris had five points, nine rebounds, two steals and four assists, Laney Jones three points nd nine rebounds, Natalie Pelzl two points and Lexi Barr four rebounds.
Big Sandy 35, Brook Hill 28
BIG SANDY — Mikyla Bachert tossed in 14 points and added four rebounds, and the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats held on for a 35-28 win over Brook Hill.
Alaysia Estes finished with six points and three rebounds for Big Sandy. Shemaiah Johnson scored five points and added eight rebounds. Breaunna Derrick chipped in with three rebounds, MaRyiah Francis two points and eight rebounds, Allie McCartney four points and two rebounds and Journie Plunkett three points and four rebounds.