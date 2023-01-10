VAN — Marisa Richardson scored 40 points to lead the Van Lady Vandals to a 77-41 victory over Athens on Tuesday in a District 16-4A girls basketball.
Along with the scoring outburst, Richardson had five steals, three assists and a rebound.
Cassidy Stewart added 17 points for the Lady Vandals, along with three rebounds and two steals.
Other Van contributors were Landry Jones (6 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 6 steals), Jordan Ryan (6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal), Chloe Barton (6 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal), Mikyla Bachert (6 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal) and Shelby Burns (2 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal).
Van improves to 14-2 overall and 3-1 in district. The Lady Hornets fall to 2-14 and 1-4.
Martin's Mill 78, Kerens 15
MARTIN'S MILL — Kate Lindsey scored 18 points and Zoey Venrick added 16 as the Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs defeated Kerens, 78-15, on Tuesday in a District 19-2A girls basketball game.
The Lady Mustangs are 18-6 overall and 2-0 in district.
Mattie Dollar added 12 points for Martin's Mill. Lindsey had four 3-pointers.
Tiani Hall led Kerens with 10 points.
Gilmer 64, Chapel Hill 40
GILMER — Addison Walker scored 21 points to lead Gilmer past Chapel Hill.
Walker hit five 3-pointers.
Makenna Kaunitz had 16 points for Gilmer.
For Chapel Hill, Carneecia Johnsn had 10 points, and McKenzie Peery had 9 points.
Chapel Hill will host Henderson on Friday.
Edgewood 65, Grand Saline 15
GRAND SALINE— Ella Tyner had 14 points to lead Edgewood past Grand Saline on Tuesday.
Kassidy Paul had 12 points, and Brooklyn McPhreson, Blair McPherson, and Anna Nicholson all had 10 points. Brooke Elliott scored 4 points, and Brillie Ditto added 3 for Edgewood (19-7, 5-0).