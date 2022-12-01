WILLS POINT — Van junior guard Marisa Richardson hit for 22 points to pace the Lady Vandals to a 51-36 victory over the Mineola Lady Jackets on Thursday in the Wills Point State Farm Girls Basketball Classic.
Richardson added four assists and a steal. Landry Jones chipped in 13 points, along with four steals an an assist.
Other contributors to the Van win were Cassidy Stewart (5 points), Jordan Ryan (4 points, 7 rebounds) and Ella Barrett (4 points, 7 rebounds).
Van (4-0) will play Forney (10 a.m.) and Ferris (1 p.m.) on Friday.
Lady Lions drop two
BURLESON — The Tyler Lady Lions dropped a pair of close games on Thursday during the Burleson Girls Basketball Tournament.
Princeton edged the Lady Lions 61-58 and Aledo top Tyler 69-65.
The Lady Lions (9-4) are scheduled to play two games on Friday — Everman (9 a.m.) and Arlington Martin (3:30 p.m.).
Tyler will be home on Tuesday, hosting Chapel Hill at 6:30 p.m.