VAN — Landry Jones dropped in 22 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists and four steals, and the Van Lady Vandals captured the District 16-4A girls basketball title with a 48-21 win over Canton.
Van goes to 21-2 overall and 11-1 in district. The Eaglettes fell to 26-7 and 9-3.
Marisa Richardson added 11 points, two rebounds and two steals for Van (21-2, 11-1), which led 14-5 after one quarter and 23-9 at halftime. Shelby Burns finished with 10 points, five rebounds, two steals and three charges taken. Jordan Ryan added three points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals, and Mikyla Bachert had two points, two rebounds, three assists and one charge taken.
Brownsboro 56, Cumberland 6
BROWNSBORO — The Brownsboro Bearettes, the defending Class 4A state champions, scored a 54-6 win over the Cumberland Academy Lady Knights 56-6 on Tuesday in a District 16-4A finale.
The win moves Brownsboro to 22-7 overall and clinches second place in the district 10-2. Cumberland ends its season at 5-20 and 0-12.
Tiykeah McKenzie led the Bearettes with 17 points with Khyra Garrett (15) and Khayla Garrett (13) also in double figures.
Others scoring for Brownsboro were Madeline Owens (4), Gracie Wellman (2), Michelle Lewis (1), Natalee (1) and Destiny Winkler (1).
Scoring for the Lady Knights were Alyssa Birdwell (2), J'Dha Crosby (2) and Ja'Deja Beal (2).
Sabine 29, New Diana 17
LIBERTY CITY — The Sabine Lady Cardinals held New Diana to a couple of points in the first half and held on for a 29-17 win on Tuesday.
Ashlynn Davis led the way for Sabine with 11 points. Silvia Bosoni and Breanna Evans scored five apiece, and Loren Colquitt and Ashleigh McCormack both scored four points.
Sabine will take on Jefferson in Hallsville on Tuesday to open the playoffs. Game time has not been settled.
Kamrin Woodall finished with six points and four rebounds for New Diana. Kayleigh Tibbetts had four points and two steals, Ashley Orona three points and five rebounds, Starrmia Dixon two points and two steals and Katherine Yount two points.