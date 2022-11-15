TROUP — Tyler HEAT outscored Troup 8-2 in the fourth quarter to earn a 33-32 win on Tuesday in a girls basketball game.
Kait Thomas and Emma Kirksey scored nine points apiece for the Tyler squad.
Qhenja Jordan had 14 in the loss for Troup. Ashja Franklin finished with eight, Bailey Blanton seven and Sarah Neel three.
Canton 58, Carthage 40
CANTON — Amari Welch led four Eaglettes into double figures with 13 points as Canton knocked off Carthage, 58-40.
Allison Rickman, Airianna Pickens and Lily Cervantes all scored 10 and Payton Bray added nine for Canton. Caroline Stern pitched in six points.
The Eaglettes will now participant in the 18th Macy Chenevert Memorial Girls Basketball Tournament at Bishop Gorman Catholic School in Tyler. The tourney begins on Thursday with Canton taking on El Paso DaVinci at noon at Haddad Gymnasium.
Lindale 48, Hallsville 46
HALLSVILLE — Marley Keith scored 20 points, and the Lindale Lady Eagles held on for a 48-46 win over the Hallsville Ladycats.
Jillian Ortiz added 16 points for the Lady Eagles, followed by Brooke Everest (11) and Landri Laing (1).
Aubrey Marjason scored 11 in the loss for Hallsville. LaMiaya Henderson, Teagan Hill and Hope Miles all scored eight, Rylie Manshack seven and Abby Tarkington and Piper Endsley two apiece.
Brook Hill 46, Cumberland 14
Brook Hill used an 18-point second quarter en route to a 46-14 win over the Cumberland Academy Lady Knights on Tuesday in Tyler.
Brook Hill (1-3) was led in scoring by freshman Mylee Booth, who scored 13 points, her season high. Sophomore Elena Pinol added 8 points of her own in the win.
Other scoring for the Lady Guard were Mylee Booth 13, Elena Pinol eight, Karmen Miller six, Remy Tonroy six, Bethany Lavender five, Lila Morris five, Landrey McNeel two and Blair Brister one.
Brook Hill will next play in the ACPA Lady Storm Classic this weekend. They take on Cross Roads and Waxahachie Life on Thursday, and Poetry Community and Kemp on Friday.
Chapel Hill 65, Gladewater 48
GLADEWATER — Kya Cook had 15 points as Chapel Hill took a 65-38 win over Gladewater on Tuesday.
Alexia Rogers had 13 points, and DJ Kincade added 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Chapel Hill (2-1) will face Kaufman Tuesday in Kaufman.
Central Heights 47, Whitehouse 42
WHITEHOUSE — Nakaylyn Wells scored 23 points as Nacogdoches Central Heights took a 47-42 win over Whitehouse.
Freshman Tayla Morris led the Ladycats with 13 points, and freshman Indeya Williams had 11 points.
Bri Downs had 10 points for Central Heights (2-0).
Whitehouse (0-2) will play in the Brock Showcase beginning Thursday.
Frankston 69, Grapeland 30
GRAPELAND — Wila Davis scored 19 points as Frankston took a 69-30 win over Grapeland.
Mariyah Hatton had 11 points for Frankston (1-2), and Ja’Shalyn Hatton had 10 points. Other scorers for Frankston were Bandy Bizzell, Kaysiah Burnett and Mya Mitchell all with 7; Desirae Hatton 4; and Kaysie Nabors and Lynsie Bizzell with 2 each.
Van 44, Kaufman 35
KAUFMAN — Landry Jones scored 19 points as Van took a 44-35 win over Kaufman.
Jones also had eight rebounds and four steals.
Marisa Richardson added 10 points for Van.
Pittsburg 72, Paris Chisum 52
PITTSBURG — Elyssia Lemelle erupted for 29 points, Randieunna Jeffery added 19 for the Lady Pirates and Pittsburg moved to 3-0 on the season with a 72-52 win over Chisum.
Kyleigh Posey added 12 for Pittsburg, which built a 31-15 halftime lead and put things away with a 25-11 run in the third quarter. Bethany Thompson finished with nine points, Aubrey Chalmers three and Cam Mackey one.
Pittsburg will host Longview on Friday.
Hawkins 54, White Oak 45
HAWKINS — Laney Wilson led the way with 18 points, Taetum Smith finished with 15 and Jordyn Warren joined them in twin figures with 11 as the Hawkins Lady Hawks earned a 54-45 win over White Oak.
Warren added eight rebounds, five steals and three assists for Hawkins. Smith finished with eight steals and five rebounds, Wilson five rebounds, four steals and two assists, Londyn Wilson seven points and five rebounds and Alaya Scoggins three points.
Anna Iske had 16 points, eight rebounds and six blocks in the loss for White Oak. Emma Nix finished with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals, Lexi Palmer five points and two steals, Bella Baker two points, Karlyn Jones two points, five rebounds, two assists and four steals and Whitni Rayson four points and three rebounds.
Union Grove 43, Harmony 22
HARMONY — Taylor Campbell scored 12 points, and Union Grove blanked Harmony in the opening quarter on the way to a 43-22 win.
Ava Wightman added 10 for Union Grove, which led 14-0 after one quarter. Gracie Stanford and Esme Escobedo had six points apiece, Keira Taylor four, Gracie Winn three and Analeice Jones two.
Lanie Trimble scored 10 points in the loss for Harmony. Rendi Seahorn chipped in with five, Mally Davidson and Triniti Mauk three apiece and Maecy Toland two.
Union Hill (2-1) will host a tournament this weekend, taking on Spring Hill at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday to open the event.
Big Sandy 45, Union Hill 37
BIG SANDY — The Big Sandy Lady Wildcats, led by MaRyiah Francis with 20 points, outscored Union Hill 15-11 in the final quarter to earn a 45-37 win on Tuesday.
Shemaiah Johnson added nine for Big Sandy. Alaysia Estes finished with seven, Jazymne Brown four, Journie Plunkett three and Reagan Higginbotham two.