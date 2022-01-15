Troup 50, Elysian Fields 16
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Troup broke out to a 19-4 first quarter lead en route to a 50-16 win over Elysian Fields on Friday in a District 16-3A game.
Jessie Minnix led the way for the Lady Tigers with 25 points.
Others scoring for Troup were Maddy Griffin (10), Bailey Blanton (7), Ashja Franklin (3), Sarah Neel (3), Tara Wells (2). Griffin had three 3-pointers with Minnix adding one.
Troup (13-12, 4-3) visits Waskom at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Canton 87, Athens 19
ATHENS — Four Eaglettes scored in double figures as Canton defeated Athens 87-19 on Saturday in a District 14-4A basketball game.
Kori Nicklas led the Eaglettes with 23 points, followed by Payton Bray (14), Shamier Quimby (13) and Katie Wilkerson (12).
Nicklas hit seven 3-pointers.
Also scoring for Canton were Hannah Cordell (9), Ashtyn Norrell (5), Allison Rickman (5), Caroline Stern (3) and Emory Rhoten (3).
The Eaglettes total 14 3-pointers. Along with Nicklas' seven, Wilkerson had two with one each from Norrell, Stern, Rickman, Quimby and Rhoten.
Tori Williams led the Lady Hornets with 13 points. Breanna Killingsworth added four points with Aaniya Minifee adding two.
The Eaglettes (20-6, 3-0) are scheduled to host Van at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Athens (4-11, 0-3) is slated to visit Mabank at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Sabine 58, White Oak 36
LIBERTY CITY — Ashlynn Davis led a balanced Lady Cardinal scoring attack with 18 points, and Sabine earned a 58-36 win over the White Oak Ladynecks in District 15-3A.
Maddie Furrh had 14 points and Addy Gresham 12 for Sabine, which led 22-16 at halftime. Ally Gresham and Ashleigh McCormack scored five points apiece, and Eliza Roper and Ella Roberts added two apiece.
Gladewater 62, Ore City 23
GLADEWATER — Jakiyah Bell tossed in 19 points to go along with nine rebounds, six blocks, five steals and three assists as the Gladewater Lady Bears remained unbeaten in District 15-3A play with a 64-23 win over Ore City.
Kiyona Parker added 13 points, four steals, four assists and three rebounds for Gladewater (20-4, 6-0). Sydney Keller had 12 points and five steals, Kyla Lincoln eight points and three rebounds, MaKayla Police seven points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals, Kamryn Floyd three points, four assists and three rebounds and Ramya Ransom two points, three assists, three steals and two rebounds.
Tatum 33, Arp 26
ARP — The Tatum lady Eagles went ahead with a 24-14 run in the middle two quarters on the way to a 33-26 District 16-3A win over Arp.
Summer Dancy-Vasquez and Trinity Edwards had eight points apiece for Tatum (16-6, 7-0), which trailed 8-3 after one quarter. Emma Wiley added seven points, Kerrigan Biggs six, Jade Moore-Simon two and Aundrea Bradley one. Biggs added four rebounds and three steals, Dancy-Vasquez three steals and four assists, Moore-Simon nne rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks, Edwards five rebounds, two steals and three assists, Wiley four rebounds and two steals and Bradley four rebounds.
Union Grove 39, Overton 31
UNION GROVE — Gracie Stanford scored 19 points, Taylor Campbell joined her in double figures with 12 and the Union Grove Lady Lions moved to 3-0 in District 21-2A play (16-10 overall) with a 39-31 win against Overton.
Macey Roberts scored five points, Gracie Winn two and Ava Wightman one for Union Grove, which will visit Beckville on Tuesday.
Hawkins 80, Big Sandy 29
HAWKINS — Jordyn Warren paced Hawkins with 21 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals, and the Lady Hawks moved to 3-0 in District 21-2A play with an 80-29 win over Big Sandy.
Lynli Dacus chipped in with 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals for Hawkins. Makena Warren also scored in double figures, scoring 11 points to go along with three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Taetum Smith and Carmen Turner had eight points apiece, with Smith adding six steals and three rebounds and Turner recording three rebounds and three steals. Laney Wilson and Londyn Wilson finished with five points apiece. Laney Wilson added five rebounds, two steals and two assists, Londyn Wilson four rebounds and Haylie Warrick four points.
Mikyla Bachert finished with 12 points in the loss for Big Sandy. Allie McCartney had six points, MaRyaih Francis five points, four rebounds and four steals, and Shemaiah Johnson, Breaunna Derrick and Journie Plunkett two points apiece. Johnson also had three rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Derrick pulled down four rebounds.
Beckville 47, Carlisle 14
PRICE — McKinna Chamness scored 16 points and added eight rebounds and three steals, and the Beckville Ladycats rolled to a 47-14 win over the Carlisle Lady Indians.
Emily Dean added nine points, five rebounds, five steals and three blocks for Beckville. Amber Harris scored eight point and pulled down 15 rebounds to go along with two steals and two blocks. Laney Jones scored six points, Reese Dudley four and Lexi Barr and Natalie Pelzl two apiece. Jones also had seven rebounds, Dudley seven rebounds, two steals and three assists, Barr six rebounds, seven steals and two assists and Kiara Willis two steals and three blocks.
Dallas Shelton 55, All Saints 11
DALLAS — Kat Neal scored six points to lead All Saints in a 55-11 loss to Dallas Shelton on Friday.
Also scoring for the Lady Trojans were Olivia Goedeke (3) and Maddie Leete (2).
All Saints is scheduled to host Arlington Pantego Christian on Tuesday.