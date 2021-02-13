Class 6A 

Region II

Bi-District

Killeen Harker Heights vs. Mansfield, ppd.

Sachse 45, Rockwall 44

DeSoto vs. Killeen Shoemaker, ppd.

Tyler Legacy 53, Wylie 48

Langham Creek 64, Klein Cain 38

Conroe Grand Oaks 41, Houston MacArthur 25

Tomball Memorial 48, Houston Cypress Creeks 43

Spring Westfield 51, The Woodlands College Park 46, OT

Mesquite Horn 76, Garland 70

Duncanville vs. Killeen Ellison, ppd.

Dallas Skyline 79, Garland Lakeview Centennial 72

Temple vs. Cedar Hill, ppd.

Spring 44, Conroe 32

Klein Oak 37, Cypress Bridgeland 34

Conroe Oak Ridge 52, Aldine Davis 17

Houston Cypress Springs 53, Klein Collins 39

Area

TBA vs. Sachse

TBA vs. Tyler Legacy

