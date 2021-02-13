Class 6A
Region II
Bi-District
Killeen Harker Heights vs. Mansfield, ppd.
Sachse 45, Rockwall 44
DeSoto vs. Killeen Shoemaker, ppd.
Tyler Legacy 53, Wylie 48
Langham Creek 64, Klein Cain 38
Conroe Grand Oaks 41, Houston MacArthur 25
Tomball Memorial 48, Houston Cypress Creeks 43
Spring Westfield 51, The Woodlands College Park 46, OT
Mesquite Horn 76, Garland 70
Duncanville vs. Killeen Ellison, ppd.
Dallas Skyline 79, Garland Lakeview Centennial 72
Temple vs. Cedar Hill, ppd.
Spring 44, Conroe 32
Klein Oak 37, Cypress Bridgeland 34
Conroe Oak Ridge 52, Aldine Davis 17
Houston Cypress Springs 53, Klein Collins 39
Area
TBA vs. Sachse
TBA vs. Tyler Legacy