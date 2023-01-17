Van’s Marisa Richardson has been named the Tyler Morning Telegraph Girls Basketball Player of the Week for games played Jan. 9-14.
Richardson poured in 40 points in a 77-41 win over Van on Tuesday. That output included eight 3-pointers.
Richardson also had five steals assists and three assists in that game.
On Friday, the Lady Vandals handed Canton its first district loss with a 45-42 decision.
With the defensive focus on Richardson, she was limited to 3 points, but she was able to pull a defender out near half court to open the floor for her teammates. Richardson added three rebounds and two steals in the victory over the state-ranked Eaglettes.
Van’s Landry Jones had 24 points, six rebounds and two steals in the win over Canton and 6 points and six steals against Athens.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (based on information provided by coaches):
Tyler’s Kalyse Buffin averaged 25 points in wins over Whitehouse and Texas High.
LaPoynor junior Kitty Eldridge had 31 points on 9 of 11 field goals in a win. Eldridge was also 10 of 12 from the free-throw line. She added 12 rebounds and four steals.
Brownsboro’s Khyra Garrett averaged 25.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals as the Bearettes defeated Cumberland Academy and lost to Canton. Khayla Garrett averaged 11.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 steals.
Martin’s Mill’s Kate Lindsey scored 18 points, and Zoey Venrick had 16 points in a win over Kerens.
Hawkins’ Jordyn Warren scored 27 points in a win over Linden-Kildare.
———
East Texas teams ranked by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches are Mount Pleasant 13 in 5A; Canton 22 in 4A; Winnsboro 11, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 13, Edgewood 14 and Huntington 20 in 3A; Chireno 4, Tenaha 5, Martin’s Mill 8, LaPoynor 11 and Woden 23 in 2A; Neches 2 in 1A; and Grace Community 7 in TAPPS 5A.
East Texas teams ranked in the txhsgbb.com rankings are Mount Pleasant 5 in 5A; Canton 15 and Chapel Hill 20 in 4A; Winnsboro 5, Edgewood 11, Mount Vernon 15, Malakoff 18, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 19 and Huntington 23 in 3A; Tenaha 2, Martin’s Mill 7, LaPoynor 12, Chireno 17 and Timpson 20 in 2A; Neches 1 in 1A.
East Texas teams ranked by the Texas Girls Coaches Association are Mount Pleasant 6 in 5A; Canton 22 and Jacksonville 24 in 4A; Winnsboro 13, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 18, Edgewood 21 and Huntington 24 in 3A; Tenaha 5, Chireno 6, LaPoynor 8 and Martin’s Mill 13 in 2A; and Neches 2 in 1A.