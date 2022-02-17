HALLSVILLE — Mylee Fischer hit for 19 points to help power the Mineola Lady Jackets to a 41-33 win over Jefferson on Thursday in a Class 3A girls basketball area playoff game at Hallsville High School.
Mineola (22-15) advances to the regional quarterfinals to meet either Winnsboro or Waskom next week.
Jefferson concludes its season at 21-14.
Also scoring for the Lady Jackets were Kapri Riley (11), Macy Fischer (5), Jayla Jackson (3), Paris Springer (2) and Ava Johnson (1).
Da’Navia Thomas led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring with 16 points. Iyanna Barnett tossed in five points. Jaida Bray recorded four oints while Kristen Thomas and TJ Hood each scored three and Jordyn Davidson scored two points.
Martin's Mill 74, Axtell 27
CORSICANA — Kate Lindsey had a game-high 21 points as the No. 2 Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs defeated Axtell, 74-27, on Thursday in a Class 2A girls area playoff game at Corsicana High School.
The Lady Mustangs (33-3) advance to the regional quarterfinals to play either Lovelady or Bosqueville next week. The Longhorns end their season at 25-7.
Three other Martin's Mill players were in double figures — Jada Celsur (18), Mattie Burns (14) and Libby Rogers (10). Also scoring Kylee Lookabaugh (8) and Ruthie Mein (3).
Reagan Hand led the Longhorns with eight points, followed by Hailey Tindle (6), Madeline Niven (6), Kenzie Covey (4) and Shelly Saulters (3).
Mount Vernon 53, New Diana 19
WINNSBORO — Mount Vernon built a 27-11 halftime lead and allowed just eight points in the second half on the way to a 53-19 win over New Diana in Class 3A area playoff action Thursday.
Layla Stapleton had six points and seven rebounds in the loss for New Diana. Amber Hitt finished with five points and four rebounds, Alexis Miller three points and two rebounds, Katherine Yount two points and five rebounds, Sarah Yount two points, five rebounds and five blocks and Rylee Camp one point and three rebounds.
Mount Vernon advances to meet Gladewater in the regional quarterfinals next week.
Gladewater 66, DeKalb 45
PITTSBURG — The battle of the Lady Bears occurred when District 15-3A champion Gladewater met District 14-3A runner-up DeKalb in Thursday night’s Class 3A Region II area round girls basketball playoff game at Pittsburg High School.
Gladewater pulled away in the second half to earn a 66-46 win, improve its season record to 20-1, and qualify for next week’s Class 3A Region II semifinal meeting with Mount Vernon.
DeKalb, on the other hand, wrapped up its 2021-2022 girls basketball campaign with a 19-14 season record.
Junior Coriana Fulbright and junior Kiyona Parker hit for 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Lady Bears.
Senior Jakiyah Bell scored the first two field goals and free throws of the game to launch the game’s scoring and give Gladewater an early 6-0 advantage with 4:40 remaining in the opening quarter. The fast start set up her game-high 26-point performance.
DeKalb finally contributed to a scoreboard when senior Bracee Proctor split a pair of free throws to make it a 6-1 game with 4:07 left in the frame.
Junior Coriana Fulbright’s baskets followed junior Kiyona Parker’s make, and both of junior Alexis Boyd’s free throw attempts. Then, senior Haley Forte split a pair of free throw attempts to cut Gladewater’s lead to 10-6 by the end of the first period. Boyd finished the event with 12 points and Parker contributed 11.