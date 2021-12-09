EDGEWOOD — Jada Celsur had a game-high 25 points to lead Martin's Mill to a 61-26 win over the Hawkins Lady Hawks on Thursday in the Edgewood Invitational Girls Basketball Tournament.
Others scoring for Martin's Mill were Mattie Burns (10), Kylee Lookabaugh (7), Kate Lindsey (6), Libby Rogers (5), Baylee Valenzuela (5) and Halle Hawes (3).
Scoring for the Lady Hawks were Makenna Warren (8), Lynli Dacus (5), Laney Wilson (5), Tenley Conde (5) and Taetum Smith (2).
On Friday, Hawkins is scheduled to play host Edgewood at 10:20 a.m. and Wills Point at 3:40 p.m.
Martin's Mill is slated to meet Dodd City at 1 p.m. Friday, Wills Point at 9 a.m. Saturday and Edgewood at 2:20 p.m. Saturday.