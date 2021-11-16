The No. 5 Bishop Gorman Lady Crusaders cruised to their fifth win of the season, a 51-25 victory over Cushing on Tuesday at Haddad Gymnasium in Tyler.
Lady Crusader senior Elizabeth Mahfood had a huge night with 26 points, 17 rebounds, seven steals, six blocks and five assists.
Gorman coach Jon Froelich said Mahfood is the third known BG girls player to go over 1,000 points in her career.
Contributing to Gorman’s win were Taylor Wood (12 points), Claire Testa (5) and Maria Kariampuzha (5).
Bishop Gorman is hosting the 17th Annual Macy Chenevert Memorial Basketball Tournament, beginning Wednesday and continuing through Saturday.
The Lady Crusaders open with Emory Rains at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Other first round games on Thursday include: Tyler HEAT vs. Lindale, 9 a.m.; Brook Hill vs. Fort Worth Christian, noon; Fort Worth Southwest Christian vs. Canton, 1:30 p.m.; East Texas Chargers vs. Athens, 3 p.m.; Jacksonville vs. Addison Trinity Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Tatum vs. Bullard, 6 p.m. and Whitney vs. Cypress Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Martin’s Mill 69, McLeod 24
MARTIN’S MILL — Jada Celsur hit for 22 points and Kate Lindsey added 21 as the No. 2 Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs defeated McLeod 69-24 on Tuesday at O’Neal Weaver Gymnasium.
Others scoring for Martin’s Mill (3-0) were Kylee Lookabaugh (10), Mattie Burns (7), Libby Rogers (5), Ruthie Mein (2) and Halle Hawes (2).
Last week, Martin’s Mill opened the season with an 83-31 win over Valley Mills. Celsur led MM with 31 points, followed by Burns (16), Lindsey (12), Lookabaugh (10), Rogers (8) and Mein (6).
In Win No. 2, the Lady Mustangs traveled to Addison and defeated Trinity Christian Academy 41-30. Burns led with 11 points, followed by Lindsey (9), Rogers (8), Celsur (7) and Lookabaugh (6).
Martin’s Mill is scheduled to visit Edgewood at 5 p.m. Friday.