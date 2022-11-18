Day three of the 18th Annual Macy Chenevert Memorial Girls Basketball Tournament is scheduled for Saturday on the Bishop Gorman Catholic School campus.
The Gold Bracket games include: Seventh Place, 10:30 a.m.; Consolation, 1:30 p.m.; Third Place, 6 p.m; and Championship, 7:30 p.m.
The Silver Bracket games include: Seventh Place, 9 a.m.; Consolation, noon; Third Place, 3 p.m; and Championship, 4:30 p.m.
All games are scheduled for Haddad Gymnasium.
Rusk 66, Westwood 18
RUSK — Kyeisha Clater scored 28 points and DaMaya Hart added 22 as the Rusk Lady Eagles defeated the Palestine Westwood Lady Panthers 66-18 on Friday in a girls basketball game.
Clater added three rebounds, five assists and six steals with Hart adding five boards, four assists and nine steals.
Alyjia Katon added five points, nine rebounds, three assists and seven steals for the Lady Eagles.