Bishop Gorman's Alexa Remigio (2) dribbles the ball as League City Bay Area's Mackenzie Medellin (2) plays defense during Thursday's game of the 18th Macy Chenevert Memorial Basketball Tournament at Haddad Gymnasium on the Bishop Gorman campus. Tournament continues at 9 a.m. Saturday with Silver Bracket championship set for 4:30 p.m. and the Gold Bracket championship scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

 Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Day three of the 18th Annual Macy Chenevert Memorial Girls Basketball Tournament is scheduled for Saturday on the Bishop Gorman Catholic School campus.

The Gold Bracket games include: Seventh Place, 10:30 a.m.; Consolation, 1:30 p.m.; Third Place, 6 p.m; and Championship, 7:30 p.m.

The Silver Bracket games include: Seventh Place, 9 a.m.; Consolation, noon; Third Place, 3 p.m; and Championship, 4:30 p.m.

All games are scheduled for Haddad Gymnasium.

Rusk 66, Westwood 18

RUSK — Kyeisha Clater scored 28 points and DaMaya Hart added 22 as the Rusk Lady Eagles defeated the Palestine Westwood Lady Panthers 66-18 on Friday in a girls basketball game.

Clater added three rebounds, five assists and six steals with Hart adding five boards, four assists and nine steals.

Alyjia Katon added five points, nine rebounds, three assists and seven steals for the Lady Eagles.

 
 

